Disc Golf Goes Pink nets nearly $8,000 in Calera event Published 9:21 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – The weather was great for the third annual Disc Golf Goes Pink, held Saturday, Sept. 9 in Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park—and even better was the nearly $8,000 raised in support of breast cancer research.

More than 50 players of all ages signed up for Disc Golf Goes Pink, which was hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA).

“We are really grateful for our longstanding relationship with our Calera community,” said Wright Rouse, communications and marketing director for BCRFA. “We have partnered with them for Calera Goes Pink for many years. This is a new aspect of Calera Goes Pink that is a lot of fun. We hope we can continue it because we raised close to $8,000, which we are excited to invest back into breast cancer research.”

Participants enjoyed a fun day of disc golf while supporting a good cause. There were various categories based on age and skill level. Awards were given to the following first place individuals:

Mixed Amateur 1 – Austin Reid

Mixed Amateur 2 – Brody Callin

Mixed Amateur 3 – Jordan Pridemore

Mixed Amateur 4 – Brandon Greer

Mixed Amateur 40-plus – Jay McGaughy

Mixed Amateur 55-plus – Lawrence Hinkle

Mixed Amateur 60-plus – Brian Thompson

Mixed Junior (Under 18) – Brooks Fielding

October will be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and more events are planned as part of Calera Goes Pink. These include the Calera Goes Pink football game on Oct. 13, the official golf tournament on Oct. 15, and an ongoing T-shirt sale to raise funds for the BCRFA. For more information, visit CaleraGoesPink.com.

Started in 2020, Disc Golf Goes Pink has raised more than $23,000 for the BCRFA. All proceeds fuel the most promising, early-stage breast cancer research happening in Alabama, giving hope to the thousands of survivors and individuals touched by the disease.

Plans are already underway for next year’s event. Rouse hinted that the date will likely fall later in the summer in an attempt to avoid excess heat. Visit Bcrfa.org/events for the latest details.