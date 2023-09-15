Local Girl Scouts create children’s space to earn Silver Awards Published 9:49 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Children visiting Columbiana Clinic will feel more at home thanks to the efforts of three hard-working local Girl Scouts, who added a children’s area to the facility while earning their Silver Awards.

The trio consisted of Abigail Fuller, 14, of Wilsonville; Chloe Shinault, 13, of Calera; and Carly Baker, 13, of Vincent—all members of Girl Scout Troop 30564 Columbiana.

“I’m extremely proud of these three because of not only the meaning behind it to give back to the kids of the community, but they are the only three to complete their Silver Award during my five years with the troop,” said Cadette Troop Leader Lisa Baker.

In order to earn a Silver Award, a registered Girl Scout Cadette must be in sixth, seventh or eighth grade; and they must have completed their Cadette Journey. Then, they must identify an issue in the community and develop a team or individual project that leads to lasting change upon its completion.

“The girls must identify a need and work together to find ways to earn money and materials to provide a lasting solution,” Baker explained.

From August of 2021 through Sept. 2, 2023, the trio worked on their project. They identified a lack of children’s doctors and children’s areas in doctors’ offices in the Columbiana area. They then got permission to work with Dr. Megan Bullard at Columbiana Clinic on Alabama Highway 25.

“They felt that there were no real doctor clinic areas that they felt comfortable in growing up, so their goal was to create the children’s area to better the environment for children coming up now so maybe they won’t have some of the same fears or anxieties going to the doctor,” Baker said.

The children’s area features murals of forest animals and birch trees, a train table with tracks and model trains, a book shelf with medical books geared toward children, and even a skeleton. There are also activity books and coloring books for kids.

Baker wished to recognize Brown Lumber for donating all the paint and paint supplies for the wall mural.

All three Cadettes are set to receive their Silver Awards in an official ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Columbiana Rec Building on Washington Street.