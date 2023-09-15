Montevallo improves to 3-0 with region road win at Dallas County Published 10:39 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PLANTERSVILLE – A four-touchdown night from Razareo Conwell was more than enough to help the Montevallo Bulldogs pull away for a comfortable region win on Friday, Sept. 15.

Conwell scored three times in the opening quarter and again in the second quarter to help Montevallo take a 35-8 lead into the halftime break, while the Bulldogs ultimately scored one more in the second half to pick up a 42-8 road win against Dallas County to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.

Conwell and the Montevallo offense got off to a fast start in the opening quarter, scoring in less than a minute to open the game when Conwell punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a strong drive.

After the extra point was missed, however, Dallas County took the lead just a few seconds later when they connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass and converted a 2-point conversion to make it 8-6 just 1:06 into the game.

That lead held up for a good portion of the opening quarter, but it didn’t last.

Montevallo responded late in the first quarter with two Conwell touchdown runs.

He gave the Bulldogs the lead back from 9 yards out with 3:01 to play in the frame before then ending the quarter on a 69-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 through 12 minutes of action.

All of a sudden Dallas County’s lead was gone, and the Hornets never led again.

Similar to the first quarter, the game hit a slow stretch for a large portion of the second quarter, but Montevallo once again found late success.

It started with another drive capped off by a Conwell touchdown run. With 2:02 left in the second quarter, he powered his way into the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 27-8.

The Bulldogs were able to quickly get the ball back, which became big, as they took advantage of it in the final seconds of the half.

With the clock ticking under 10 seconds, quarterback Braxton King found Christian Tolbert for a 7-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-8 at the half after the 2-point conversion was good.

Now with a large lead going into the half, Montevallo relied heavily on a defense giving up 13 points per game in the second half to close out the win.The Bulldogs got their insurance touchdown when King hit Javon Rogers for a 19-yard touchdown strike that made it 42-8 with 6:15 left in the third for what became the final score of the night.

King finished the game with 108 passing yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-8 passing, while he added 60 yards on four carries. Conwell led the team with 168 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.

Rogers and Tolbert finished with 46 and 50 yards, respectively, with one touchdown on three receptions each. Ben Locks was 4-5 on extra points.

Elfreeman Morton led the team with 10 tackles, while Keiston Ross totaled two tackles, a sack and an interception.

Montevallo will now take on West Blocton at home next week for an important region showdown.