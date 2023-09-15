Shelby Baptist Medical Center to close labor and delivery unit Published 2:35 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby County will no longer have its own center for labor and delivery after Shelby Baptist Medical Center closes its labor and delivery unit in October.

Shelby Baptist Medical Center will officially close its obstetrics programs on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue OB programs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center,” said a spokesperson from Brookwood Baptist Health. “We are confident this decision will allow these hospitals to focus more strongly on the services their patients trust them to provide.”

Maternity services will remain available at both Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.

“We are grateful to the obstetrics department staff and physicians for their continued commitment to provide our patients with outstanding care,” the spokesperson said. “Their professionalism and skill has helped create cherished memories for countless families over the years.”

With the latest census estimating that more than 230,000 live in Shelby County, the loss of the Shelby Baptist Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit means residents will have to travel outside of the county to receive care with the closest OB/GYN services for many being located at Grandview Medical Center in Jefferson County.