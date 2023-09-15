Thompson Square to headline Alabaster Jubilee #3 this fall Published 10:55 am Friday, September 15, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council has announced that Alabaster Jubileee #3 will be headlined by country duo Thompson Square.

Alabaster Jubilee will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower.

“We’ve wanted to have Thompson Square in Alabaster for years,” said Jamie Cole, Alabaster Arts Council vice president and Alabaster City Council member. “They are a perfect combination of commercial success and artistry—a great blend for this concert.”

A husband and wife duo, Thompson Square first exploded into popularity with their multi-platinum hit “Are you Gonna Kiss me or Not.”

After taking time to focus on family, and venturing out briefly to release 2019’s critically lauded album, Thompson Square is back on the scene in full force. Marking the ten-year anniversary of their debut, Keifer and Shawna Thompson have reunited with Benny Brown, the veteran label head who spearheaded their chart-topping success in the early 2010s. Thompson Square will perform at the Alabaster Jubilee #3 at 4 p.m.

“They’ve been around for quite a while and they’ve had a lot of hits and its sort of just a perfect combination of artistry and commercial success,” Cole said. “It really fits this event, because were trying to introduce folks to maybe some music that they are not as familiar with (and) Thompson Square fits that bill perfectly.”

This year’s jubilee will take place immediately following the Alabaster Fall Festival and admission is completely free.

“We wanted to have the two events on the same day so that we have a concert that finishes out that day,” Cole said.

Alabaster Jubilee #3 begins at 2 p.m., and the first act on stage is Flywheel, a local group of rock musicians.

Following Flywheel at 3 p.m. is Bluewater Revival—an Americana/roots band from Florence that has released two albums and are becoming well-known for their moving single, “Before My Fall.”

“I’m really excited about one of the supporting acts called, ‘Bluewater Revival,’” Cole said. “This is an Americana band that is out of the Shoal’s area (and) Florence (in) northwest Alabama. They actually grew up on the same street I grew up on, I’m from there. And they are on the verge of doing something really big.”

President of the Alabaster Arts Council Adam Moseley commented on this year’s festivities.

“With Alabaster Jubilee #3, we are presenting this concert as it’s intended to be going forward,” Moseley said. “It gives the community an opportunity to gather for some incredible music and build on Alabaster Fall Festival, another great event.”

Alongside live music, residents can enjoy the various vendors and local food trucks that will be on site for the Alabaster Fall Festival leading up to the concert event.

“We encourage those attending the event to support our local vendors,” said Camille Herron, Arts Council vice president.

This year’s sponsors for the event include Central State Bank, Discover Shelby and the city of Alabaster.

“The city is a proud sponsor of Alabaster Jubilee #3,” Cole said. “We are proud to host the event at our Municipal Complex, which will be its home going forward, and the future home of our city’s amphitheater.”

Herron expressed her gratitude for this year’s sponsors in making Alabaster Jubilee #3 possible.

“We couldn’t make this happen without them, and we are excited to partner with Alabaster Fall Festival to bring an amazing day of family fun and music to our city,” she said.

The annual event is also made possible thanks to the existence of the Alabaster Arts Council, a non-profit 501c3 organization formed in 2007 that is made up of a group of local volunteers who aim to advance and enrich the quality of life in the Alabaster community through the arts and art education.

Those interested in learning more about the event may visit Alabastercityfest.com/jubilee.