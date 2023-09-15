Thompson sweeps Tuscaloosa County to kick off area play Published 10:04 am Friday, September 15, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTHPORT – Thompson entered area play with a solid 16-4 record, and the Warriors looked to continue their momentum into a key stretch of their 2023 schedule.

To do so, the new number four team in Class 7A would have to take a road trip to Northport and beat Tuscaloosa County in their area play opener.

The Warriors did just that, as they beat the Wildcats, 3-0, to go 1-0 in area play.

In the opening set, Thompson opened up a ten-point lead as the set went on. The Warriors closed out a 25-14 win to take the lead in the match.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the second set as they aimed to take a controlling 2-0 lead in the match.

Thompson accomplished that by getting out to another solid lead and taking the second set, 25-16.

Now needing just one more set win to close out the match, Thompson came out for the third set with a sweep on its mind. However, Tuscaloosa County put up a strong fight and were within four points as the set approached its final points.

Thompson closed out the sweep on match point to earn a 25-20 win in the closest set of the match, which earned the Warriors a straight-set win.

As a team, Thompson hit for a +.226 hitting percentage, passed for 2.0 and dug out 17 balls per set as part of a complete performance all around for the Warriors.

Chloe Mittelstadt led the way in kills with 13 while hitting for a +.314 hitting percentage. Kenzly Foote finished behind her with seven kills while still contributing well to both ends of the court.

Mittelstadt also had three solo blocks over on defense, which made an impact as the match went on. Anne Shelby earned three total blocks as well, and she hit for a +.333.

Olivia Kelly had a team-high +.571 hitting percentage while also racking up 36 assists from the setter spot. Abby Faith Campbell was another strong passer for the Warriors, as she passed for a 2.24 while also impacting the defense with nine digs.

Those nine digs were behind Kenzly Foote’s 11 digs, which led the Warriors in the category as they held off the Wildcats down the stretch.

Thompson will have a week off before its next match, when the Warriors will make a trip to Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Sept. 21 before the HeffStrong tournament starts the next day.