Timothy James Kendrick Published 4:34 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Timothy James Kendrick, age 57, of Montevallo, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023. He was born November 19, 1965 in St. Clair County, AL.

Tim was a master carpenter, avid hunter, loving brother and proud father.

He is survived by his daughter, Toni (James) Zobrist; sisters, MaShanda (Nash) and Lisa K. (Danny) Curran; brothers, Chris Kendrick and Adam (Kelsey) Kendrick; nieces; nephews; Cat, Kata; a stuffed monkey pillow; and an ex-wife, Rhonda Kendrick.

Tim was preceded in death by his Momma, Sharron Kendrick; Grandaddy, J.J. McClendon; Granny, Dell Mason-McClendon and Butch (Dog).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Kendrick family.