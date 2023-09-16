Explosive first half powers Helena over Chilton County Published 12:15 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

1 of 39

By ZACH SIMONSON | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena Huskies had a massive day offensively. The Huskies defeated Chilton County, 37-10, on Friday night, Sept. 15, led by five offensive touchdowns for Helena.

Two early field goals traded by the two teams kept the first quarter at a 3-3 tie until about 2:42 left in the quarter when the Huskies exploded. Helena had two touchdowns less than a minute apart from each other to go up 17-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The first touchdown for Helena was a massive 64-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Washington, followed by a long drive capped off with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Jeremy Spratling.

From there, Helena tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter, including a massive 66-yard touchdown pass from Carson Acker to Hunter Hale. The Huskies ended up breaking away with yet another Jordan Washington touchdown run, this time for 41 yards to the end the half with Helena up 31-3.

Helena went on to add one more touchdown to their lead in the second half. Chilton County added a touchdown in the closing moments to end the game 37-10 in favor of the Huskies.

Washington led the Huskies on the ground with 183 yards and two touchdowns off 17 carries. Spratling also had a strong night with 88 yards and two touchdowns from 14 carries as Helena finished the night with 318 rushing yards as a team.

In the passing game, Acker went 4-for-9 with 142 yards and a touchdown, as he threw for 35.5 yards per completion. Three of those receptions went to Hunter Hale, who racked up 102 receiving yards, including his 66-yard touchdown completion from Acker.

The Week 4 win has Helena up to 4-0 on the season, with Chilton County falling to 1-3. Helena will head to Pelham take on the Pelham Panthers next Friday night, while Chilton County will host the Calera Eagles next week.