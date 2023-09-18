Arrest reports from Aug. 28-Sept. 9 Published 12:10 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 15, 2022 and Aug. 28-Sept. 9:

Alabaster

Oct. 15

-Guillermo Gonzalez Alverdin, 35, of Maylene, rape first degree, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and kidnapping first degree.

Aug. 28

-Kelly M. Woodard, 54, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Aug. 29

-Daltyn Ry Wadsworth, 19, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest – FTA speed.

-Lili Guadarrama Ayala, 36, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Mackenzie Lynn Garner, 19, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Aug. 30

-Chris Trammell Hale, 56, of Pell City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Aug. 31

-Sylvester Al Rhine, 62, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

Sept. 1

-Michael Alan Shoemaker, 47, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (public intoxication).

Sept. 2

-Bianca Raphael Green, 18, of Hoover, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 3

-Steven Martin Bell, 46, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Jeremy Allan Gromaski, 43, of Cullman, indecent exposure and certain persons prohibited.

-Wesley Bernard Moore, 33, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 4

-Jackie Allen Allen, 22, of Hoover, hold for other agency.

-Rebecca Coggins Howard, 63, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Janeau Marshae Smith, 39, of Bessemer, alias/switched tag and alias/driving while revoked.

Sept. 5

-Eldin Ulloa, 20, of Bessemer, murder – reckless, assault first degree and assault third degree.

Sept. 6

-Covecchio Deshaun Taylor, 33, of Montgomery, warrant with Millbrook Police Department.

-Tyron Daisean Rhine, 27, of Alabaster, FTA disorderly conduct and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.

Sept. 7

-Lisa Ann Motley, 51, of West Blocton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500, attempting to elude a police officer and criminal trespass third degree.

Sept. 8

-Terry Booker, 52, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jessica Nicole McCluckey, 34, of Jemison, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Timothy Ed Moore, 29, of Selma, alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment).

-Holly Harkins Sherman, 45, of Childersburg, operating vehicle with expired tag and driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled.

Sept. 9

-Phillip Michael Bryant, 33, of Selma, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Robert Terrelle Stallworth, 37, of Calera, alias/driving while license revoked.

-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Ulises Reyes Contreras, 24, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Sept. 3

-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 20, domestic violence harassment.

-Wilfredo Guzman Melara, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 4

-Victoria Siciliano, 36, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 6

-Jaime N. Schaffer, 41, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree.

-Phillip Michael Bryant, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

-David Allen Pugh, 49, failure to appear.

Sept. 7

-Darren Plowman, 46, theft of property third degree.

-Robert Gaylen Parker, II, 24, reckless endagerment.

Montevallo

Sept. 2

-Raymundo Gerardo Gomez, 32, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Kelsie Wilson, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).

Sept. 6

-Timothy Ray Tyus, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500.

-Timothy Ray Tyus, of Bessemer, traffic, FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Sept. 3

-Hernesto Gonzalez Urbina, 40, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Winslet Herron, 24, of Florence, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.

-LaQuevenn Looney, 22, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Sept. 4

-Shikilria Haggard, 27, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-James McCullough, 47, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.,and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Sept. 5

-Angela Tribble, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – no plainly visible tag.

Sept. 8

-Mark Battle, 60, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jamal Russell, 39, of Fairfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.