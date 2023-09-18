Arrest reports from Aug. 28-Sept. 9
Published 12:10 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 15, 2022 and Aug. 28-Sept. 9:
Alabaster
Oct. 15
-Guillermo Gonzalez Alverdin, 35, of Maylene, rape first degree, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and kidnapping first degree.
Aug. 28
-Kelly M. Woodard, 54, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Aug. 29
-Daltyn Ry Wadsworth, 19, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest – FTA speed.
-Lili Guadarrama Ayala, 36, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Mackenzie Lynn Garner, 19, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Aug. 30
-Chris Trammell Hale, 56, of Pell City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Aug. 31
-Sylvester Al Rhine, 62, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
Sept. 1
-Michael Alan Shoemaker, 47, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (public intoxication).
Sept. 2
-Bianca Raphael Green, 18, of Hoover, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 3
-Steven Martin Bell, 46, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Jeremy Allan Gromaski, 43, of Cullman, indecent exposure and certain persons prohibited.
-Wesley Bernard Moore, 33, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 4
-Jackie Allen Allen, 22, of Hoover, hold for other agency.
-Rebecca Coggins Howard, 63, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Janeau Marshae Smith, 39, of Bessemer, alias/switched tag and alias/driving while revoked.
Sept. 5
-Eldin Ulloa, 20, of Bessemer, murder – reckless, assault first degree and assault third degree.
Sept. 6
-Covecchio Deshaun Taylor, 33, of Montgomery, warrant with Millbrook Police Department.
-Tyron Daisean Rhine, 27, of Alabaster, FTA disorderly conduct and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.
Sept. 7
-Lisa Ann Motley, 51, of West Blocton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500, attempting to elude a police officer and criminal trespass third degree.
Sept. 8
-Terry Booker, 52, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jessica Nicole McCluckey, 34, of Jemison, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Timothy Ed Moore, 29, of Selma, alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment).
-Holly Harkins Sherman, 45, of Childersburg, operating vehicle with expired tag and driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled.
Sept. 9
-Phillip Michael Bryant, 33, of Selma, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Robert Terrelle Stallworth, 37, of Calera, alias/driving while license revoked.
-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Ulises Reyes Contreras, 24, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Sept. 3
-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 20, domestic violence harassment.
-Wilfredo Guzman Melara, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 4
-Victoria Siciliano, 36, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 6
-Jaime N. Schaffer, 41, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree.
-Phillip Michael Bryant, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
-David Allen Pugh, 49, failure to appear.
Sept. 7
-Darren Plowman, 46, theft of property third degree.
-Robert Gaylen Parker, II, 24, reckless endagerment.
Montevallo
Sept. 2
-Raymundo Gerardo Gomez, 32, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Kelsie Wilson, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).
Sept. 6
-Timothy Ray Tyus, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500.
-Timothy Ray Tyus, of Bessemer, traffic, FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Sept. 3
-Hernesto Gonzalez Urbina, 40, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Winslet Herron, 24, of Florence, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.
-LaQuevenn Looney, 22, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Sept. 4
-Shikilria Haggard, 27, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-James McCullough, 47, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.,and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Sept. 5
-Angela Tribble, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – no plainly visible tag.
Sept. 8
-Mark Battle, 60, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jamal Russell, 39, of Fairfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.