Divorces for Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Published 12:03 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 28-Sept. 3:
-Jasmine Danielle Donaldson-Hale, of Birmingham, and Michael Antuan Hale, of Sterrett.
-Dusti Renee Worley Folmar, of Millbrook, and Christian Stephen Folmar, of Canton.
-Ophelia Ann Clark-Sheffield, of Calera, and Roger J. Sheffield, of Calera.
-Susan Melissa Beaty, of Indian Springs, and Russell Glynn Beaty, of Indian Springs.
-Ginger Ricchetti, of Birmingham, and Rex Ricchetti, of Vestavia Hills.
-Kendrum Demell Robinson, of Calera, and Katina Lynette Robinson, of Calera.
-Angela Faith Winfield, of Hoover, and Calvin Drew Winfield, of Hoover.
-Pimchanok Sae-Uang, of Birmingham, and Noppadol Sae-Uang, of Birmingham.
-Steven Lojuk, of Alabaster, and Ashley Lojuk, of Alabaster.
-Noelle Nichelle Harris, of Hampton, and DeAndre Lewis Williams, of Pelham.
-Deanna Marie Meads, of Helena, and Gregory Michael Meads, of Helena.
-Amanda Leigh Ruiz, of Alabaster, and Antonio Ruiz, of Alabaster.
-Ronnie Dale Everett, Sr., of Calera, and LaShana Brown Everett, of Waynesboro.
-Vivian Kathleen Cunningham, of Indian Springs, and Scott Thomas Cunningham, of Raleigh.
-Darrell Dwayne Matherly, of Calera, and Lavinia Dawn Matherly, of Calera.
-Lori Houts Holsomback, of Calera, and William Patrick Holsomback, of Calera.
-Randy Thomas Whitfield, of Maylene, and Ariel Lynn Whitfield, of Las Vegas.