Helena police respond to bizarre road rage incident Published 5:02 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Police and Fire Departments responded to an incident that resulted in the stabbing of a male subject on Sunday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Helena first responders were first made aware of the incident when the male subject, whose name has yet to be released, walked into Helena Fire Station No. 3 on South Shades Crest Rd. Upon his arrival, paramedics treated three non-life-threatening stab wounds in the man’s right arm before transporting him to UAB Hospital.

According to a public statement released by Chief of Police Brad Flynn, law enforcement was quickly able to determine that the subject was one of two aggressors in an unusual road rage incident.

“While the individual was being treated, Helena Police were dispatched to South Shades Crest Rd at the entrance of the Laurel Lakes subdivision to speak to two people that said they were involved with a road rage incident that resulted in another person being stabbed,” Flynn said. “Upon arrival, they made contact with an adult male and female who also had a small child in their vehicle that had been involved in a road rage incident along several miles of roadways in Jefferson County and Helena.”

According to police, this couple was out delivering food when a vehicle, driven by an unidentified woman, began to follow closely behind them while traveling on Highway 52. As the coupled turned onto South Shades Crest Rd, the woman continued to follow them and began to drive aggressively. Then, both vehicles turned into the Long Leaf Lakes subdivision before the woman pulled up next to the couple and began to scream profanities, claiming that they had not used a turn signal.

“Another male subject soon arrived at their location on a golf cart and at that point the female driver of the vehicle that was driving aggressively produced a handgun and pointed it at the couple,” Flynn said. “The male subject then took the firearm from the female and pointed it at the couple while screaming profanities at them.”

It was at this time that the couple attempted to flee the scene in their vehicle, but were unable to do so at any considerable speed due to their vehicle experiencing an engine problem. The vehicle was reportedly unable to travel faster than a few miles per hour at this time.

With the couple traveling at a low rate of speed, the male subject followed them up the hill on Long Lead Lakes Dr and back onto South Shades Crest Rd. Just north of Helena Fire Station No. 3, the male subject closed in on the couple’s vehicle and is reported to have reached into the rear window of the automobile, upon which time he began physically assaulting the driver.

“The driver was struck by the male subject several times about his head and shoulders, and had his shirt ripped off by the male attacker,” Flynn said.

In what is being claimed was self-defense, the female passenger in the car then produced a small knife and proceeded to stab the male subject’s arm in an attempt to end the assault.

After being stabbed, the male subject removed himself from the vehicle and proceeded to enter the fire station in search of medical assistance. The whereabouts of the initial aggressive female driver during this time are unclear.

The couple, who continued driving north, called 911 once reaching the entrance to the Laurel Lakes subdivision.

“HPD Detectives completed their investigation this afternoon and reviewed the case with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office-Bessemer Division,” Flynn said. “Criminal charges are now pending in this case.”