Land transactions for Sept. 5-8 Published 12:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 5-8:

Sept. 5

-David Ray Michael to Steven Ray Michael, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Field Pond Estates.

-Brian Keith Chambers to Gary G. Arnold, for $395,000, for Lot 70 in Eagle Cove Subdivision.

-Tobias L. Head to Smitkumar Patel, for $335,000, for Lot 46 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Brian M. Pullum to Hurshel Matthew Townson, for $325,000, for Lot 727 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Anson Wayne Blackburn, for $174,000, for Lot 24 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Mary Kathleen Jackson to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $35,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Tae Nguyen to The Thi Le, for $105,536.97, for lot 102 in Cottages of Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-DAL Properties LLC to Ernest Edward Tabb, for $539,900, for Lot 2493 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Christopher Mosley to Kimberly Lynn Miranda, for $254,500, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Taylor Elizabeth Wyatt, for $319,900, for Lot 21-49 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-DAL Properties LLC to Kathy A. Cranford, for $645,825, for Lot 919 in Windstone Subdivision Phase 9.

-756 4th St LLC to Steven Rushing, for $250,000, for Lot 138 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Katlin Marie Campos, for $267,400, for Lot 122 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Harold M. Jackson to Thomas M. Franklin, for $404,500, for Lot 501 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and Lots 557-561.

-David Blake Stephens to Reed L. Garrett, for $343,900, for Lot 58 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Hunter Grill, for $329,900, for Lot 21-51 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Joseph Tyler Gallimore to Mike Zack Roberson, for $535,000, for Lot 3 in Keeneland Valley Final Plat.

-Michael F. Connor to Michael F. Connor, for $10,000, for Lot 30 in Kirkwall.

-Ian Bart Tarica to Ian Tarica, for $10,000, for Lot 2702 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jordan Christopher Searchfield, for $297,900, for Lot 10 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Carlton L. Peeples to Carlton L. Peeples, for $305,000, for Lot 2144 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-D R Horton Birmingham to Clinton George Wander, for $397,400, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $200,000, for Lots 8, 9, 26 and 27 in Spring Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $157,500, for Lots 94, 95 and 96 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Christopher Warren Barnum to Stephen Mann Bulger, for $267,000, for Lot 108 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Scott Marine to Anita Mitchell, for $339,000, for Lot 134 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Justin Dean Perkins to Michael Barnes, for $32,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Walter Kearns to Sharon Gail Royal, for $449,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Ridge Estates.

-Mary M. Ransom to Kacie Patino, for $238,000, for Lot 505 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-John David Wolfe to Thomas Chase Payne, for $250,000, for Lot 373 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Rodney L. Sartain to Christopher McLeod, for $370,000, for Lot 21 in South Oak Phase 1.

-Rebecca Lynn Robinson Lucas to Robert Cerami, for $750,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-Hope Haven Kids to Bobby H. Watts, for $177,500, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jennifer W. Sonnier to William Marc Willis, for $414,900, for Lot 38 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map Amended.

-Mary Kathryn Cowart Domingue to Alva Belle Treece, for $310,900, for Lot 28 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase I Final Plat First Amended Plat.

-Christopher R. Smitherman to Robert E. Jemison, for $25,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-BHMO Property Holdings LLC to Molly Felix, for $290,000, for Lot 143 in Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Brian S. Crocker to Vanessa Berenice Alvarez Flores, for $576,500, for Lot 2 in Grey Oaks Sector 3 Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

Sept. 6

-Sandra A. Jones to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 37 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Keri Ann Hyde to Pastora De Castrillo, for $225,000, for Lot 233 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Patricia D. McCombs to Alton Keith Sims, for $354,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-James Barry Gibbs to Jessie R. Simmons, for $70,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc. to Leanna Marie Jones, for $330,000, for Lot 17 in Old Town Helena.

-Elizabeth Stahl to Martha H. Noble, for $364,900, for Lot 39 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-William E. Perry to Kristen Ann Larremore, for $881,000, for Lot 825 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Matthew Eddleman to Walter Kearns, for $462,000, for Lot 44 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Marcus J. Campbell to Yeong Wuu Yeh, for $697,500, for Lot 521 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Alton Keith Sims to Jacob Deitrick, for $150,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrew Michael Pickett, for $364,900, for Lot 304 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Alicia Mooney to Antonio Mondragon, for $245,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Lois M. McArdle to Luis Sarmiento Turcios, for $235,000, for Lot 11 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector.

-Brett Burbank to Audrey Grace Gaskins, for $235,750, for Lot 19 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Judy M. Bryan to DC Oil Company Inc., for $350,000, for Lot 3 in Edenton a Condominium Fourth Amended Plat.

-Sandra E. Bridenbaugh to Victor A. Binkerd, for $20,680, for Lot 6 in Christians Addition to Shelby.

-David K. Bamberg to Courtney Taylor McKenzie, for $280,000, for Lot 44 in Bent River Estates Phase II.

-Edmond Prince Phillips to Dakota A. Britt, for $135,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jose Exposito Leal to Haley A. Evans, for $305,000, for Lot 63 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-James Kent Jordan to James Jordan, for $250,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Fred T. Hoskins to Margaret Elizabeth Danzer, for $272,500, for Lot 99 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One.

-Valor Communities LLC to Latina Pritchett, for $279,850, for Lot 322 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Round Too Investments LLC to James E. Fortner, for $285,000, for Lot 2-1 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Valor Communities LLC to Aswini Kette, for $279,850, for Lot 323 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Lurenda Davis Avery to Cahaba Investment Group LLC, for $1,965,000, for Lot 3 in Allen Estates and property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Myrna Scotch to Michael Repole, for $125,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Mark Fisher to Lorino Hendricks, for $355,000, for Lot 168 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Jay P. Hayes to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $491,100, for lot 407 in Grey Oaks Sector 4 Amended Plat.

Sept. 7

-DAL Properties LLC to Charles R. Billingsley, for $537,500, for Lot 2476 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Samantha Luby to Wendi O’Kelley, for $280,000, for Lot 19 in Greenfield Sector 1.

-Vonda Lee Cook to Ashley K. Hagen, for $297,000, for Lot 6 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.

-Megan Y. Brooks to Samantha N. Luby, for $237,000, for Lot 29 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Tyler Stapleton to Waheed A. Syed, for $310,000, for Lot 127 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Daniel Furgason to Mark Ebersold, for $235,000, for Lot 78 in Villages at Westover.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Samuel W. Brown, for $6,500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Samuel W. Brown, for $5,500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruth N. Murphy to Samuel W. Brown, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Wilma Sue Fields to Barbara J. Coe, for $480,000, for Lot 48 in Parc at Greystone.

-Daniel R. Fisher to Sean M. Hobbs, for $230,000, for Lot 66 in Autumn Ridge.

-Justin Craft to Will Byers, for $630,000, for Lot 28 in St. Ives Greystone.

-David Michael Jackson to David Michael Jackson, for $31,870, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jessica A. Williams to William Kirby, for $280,000, for Lot 77 in Braelinn Village Phase 1.

-Karen E. Foote to Teresa L. Watkins, for $525,000, for Lot 45 in Courtside at Brook Highland.

-Brandon Barrow to Caleb Daniels, for $305,000, for Lot 160 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 24 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 50 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Kay D. Kirk, for $429,615, for Lot 20 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 Final Plat.

-Nikisha W. Lockhart to Beach Mountain Holdings LLC, for $352,858.89, for Lot 26 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Patricia Isaacson, for $479,900, for Lot 25 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 8 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Shaun Jourdan to Renata Rocha Pedreira, for $510,000, for Lot 76 in Multi Vest Incs Addition to Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 28 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Dailey, for $339,000, for Lot 7-92 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-697 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-John R. Dillard to Michael David Martin, for $740,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase IV.

-Charles A. Hatcher to International J A D E Group Inc., for $85,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Heidi Doss Nelson to Debra D. Daniel, for $224,000, for Lot 316 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

Sept. 8

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Tracy O. Daniel, for $307,900, for Lot 50 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Sue Garrett to LGI Homes Alabama LLC, for $1,480,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-John Barefield to Terry L. Harper, for $385,000, for Lot 7-203 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Roger Blake Reynolds to Scott Joseph Snyder, for $600,000, for Lot 319 in Creekwater Phase III A Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Prafulkumar H. Darji, for $682,901, for Lot 1737 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-John Isaac Southerland to William A. Woo, for $580,000, for Lot 80 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-RJSM Group LLC to Emily Robinson, for $395,000, for Lot 36 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Harpersville Church of Christ to Brenda T. Knowles, for $245,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Charles E. Seales Living Trust to Phillip D. Seales, for $202,810, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles E. Seales Living Trust to Phillip D. Seales, for $185,430, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ian Stone to Anne C. Riley, for $220,000, for Lot 319 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Renasant Bank to 1611 Ridge RD LLC, for $230,500, for Lot 16 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.

-Steven R. Sayers to Josiah C. Helms, for $525,000, for Lot 69 in Meadowridge.

-John Hill Pearson to Jacqueline Carol Lund Pearson, for $1,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Holland Homes LLC to Barry E. Dorman, for $695,000, for Lot 6 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Nareshkumar Jayavelu to James David Waid, for $380,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Eric Frye to Jack Hernig, for $100,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Howard Taylor, for $279,837, for Lot 31 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Debra D. Daniel to Daniel Robert Barnes, for $212,500, for Lot 38 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Final Plat Amended Map.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Kim Robinson, for $487,000, for Lot 2 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.

-Lore R. Buckland to Michael W. Russell, for $330,000, for Lot 19 in Cottages at Southlake Resurvey of Lots 19 and 20.

-3 Five sLLC to Eric Ryan Nesselroad, for $275,000, for Lot 540 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Matthew S. Robertson to Genevieve Stewart, for $240,000, for Lot 16 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Chelsea Ridge Estates LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $174,000, for Lot 53 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 2nd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.