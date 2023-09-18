Municipal police reports for Aug. 20-Sept. 10 Published 12:06 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 20-Sept. 10:

Alabaster

Aug. 28

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a parking lot valued at $150.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Dawson Cove Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was a red mortar mixer, two squared shovels, two trowels, two wooden levels and five pressure claps valued at $3,295.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $454.95.

-Theft of property 4th from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $251.88.

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Little Cloud Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a back driver side window valued at $1.

Aug. 29

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $56.62.

-Alias writ of arrest – FTA speed from the 30 Block of Phillip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $114.69.

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a black McDonalds drive thru screen valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Hill Spun Road.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station). Damaged was a tree and three bushes valued at $2.

Aug. 30

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home and cyberspace). Stolen was money valued at $150. Damaged was a window blind and interior door valued at $150.

-Reckless endangerment from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front windshield valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $486.50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $909.

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $308.33.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front driver bumper and headline.

Aug. 31

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Fran Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of U.S. 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was automobiles; green Mercedes Grand Marquis L valued at $2,500.

-Trespassing notice and alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

Sept. 1

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Industrial Road. Damaged was landscaping/sod and concrete curb valued at $800.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Wixford Trace.

-Harassment from the 10 Block of Brown Circle (commercial/office building).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Camp Branch Circle.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Alias writ of arrest (public intoxication) from the 2100 Block of Valleydale Road, Pelham.

-Property damage from Interstate 65.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 1000 Block of Henry Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Norwick Abbey Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone X, Hisense and xBox valued at $700.

Sept. 2

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 31 at 6th Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was .22 grams of marijuana.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Wellington Manor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 Block of Meadowcreek Lane (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice form the 400 Block of First Street SW.

-Criminal littering and and criminal trespass third degree from the 300 Block of First Street SW. Damaged was a window valued at $1.

-Information only from Highway 119 and Butler Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Amberley Woods Way.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).

Sept. 3

-Trespassing notice and public intoxication from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Harassing communications from the 60 Block of Washington Lane (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was .47 grams of marijuana.

Sept. 4

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from South Colonial Parkway and Highway 31 (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $330.64.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hillside Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane.

-Information only from Highway 31 and Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Alias/switched tag and alias/driving while revoked from the 500 Block of Southland Drive, Hoover.

Sept. 5

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of 2nd Street NE.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (commercial/office building). damaged was automobile; red Toyota Camry and structures – other commercial/business valued at $50,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Alabaster Boulevard and Progress Boulevard (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was heavy construction equipment; Volvo L60H loader valued at $1.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Wild Flower Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Sunset Trail (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1000 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Victoria Station.

Sept. 6

-Animal complaint from the 1800 Block of King Charles Court.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Sugarberry Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were two clothing items valued at $125.40.

-Lost property from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was a Ruger .380 magazine.

-Trespassing notice and warrant with Millbrook PD from the 200 Block of Alabaster Boulevard (restaurant). Recovered was marijuana 4.5 grams and cocaine 1 gram.

-Theft of property 4th from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $280.28.

-Information only form the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store).

-FTA disorderly conduct and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

Sept. 7

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a water fountain valued at $300.

-Information only from U.S. 31 at Interstate 65.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and criminal trespass third degree (department/discount store; highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous clothing, jewelry and makeup valued at $1,974.56.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 900 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident and criminal trespass first degree from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home).

-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were credit/debit cards; Regions Bank card, prepaid card, drivers license and wallet valued at $1.

Sept. 8

-Information only form the 300 Block of Wellington Manor Court.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Allen Drive and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were pipes.

-Alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Operating vehicle with expired tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

Sept. 9

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital; highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen and recovered were Ray-Ban sunglasses, Krambet knives and other; Yeti tumbler valued at $240.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Damaged was a rear bumper and taillight of a silver GMC Sierra valued at $1.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 400 Block of First Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; white Ford Escape valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged were structures – other commercial/business valued at $1.

-Alias/driving while license revoked from the 10900 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of King Arthur Place (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 26 and Camp Branch Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; silver front bumper and automobiles; silver radiator valued at $2.

Sept. 10

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Lake Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tall Timber Road.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Hillwood Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $100. Stolen were golf clubs valued at $50.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

Helena

Sept. 2

-Property damage from County Road 52 West at Tacoa Drive.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 13 at County Road 93.

Sept. 3

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Griffin Drive.

-Domestic violence harassment from Helena Road.

-Disorderly conduct from Kala Street.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 and Wyndham Parkway.

Sept. 4

-Miscellaneous from Creekwater Street.

-Bail jumping second degree from Frances Lane.

Sept. 5

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Dog bite from the 3000 Block of Long Leaf Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Roy Court.

-Damaged property from Helena High School.

Sept. 6

-Psychoactive cannabinoids from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous information from Third Street.

-Failure to appear from Riva Ridge Road.

-Civil dispute from Riva Ridge Road.

-Juvenile runaway from Ginger Lane.

Sept. 7

-Dog complaint from Shady Trail.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 Block of Wishford Circle.

Sept. 8

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Loyloa Circle.

Sept. 9

-Domestic violence 3rd from Timber Circle.

Sept. 10

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 300 Block of Quail Ridge Court.

Montevallo

Aug. 31

-Harassment from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Sept. 1

-Incident from Highway 119 (department store).

-Information only from Nabors Street (residence/home).

Sept. 2

-Property damage from Montevallo (parking lot/garage).

Sept. 3

-Harassing communications from Crestview Circle (residence/home).

-Incident from Crestview Circle (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Montevallo Villa Court (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2020 Kia Soul headlight valued at $200.

Sept. 4

-Abandoned vehicle from Commerce Street (other/unknown).

Sept. 5

-Stolen property – false pretenses/confidence game, $1,500-$2,500 from Shelby Street (residence/home). Stolen was funds taken from bank account valued at $1,550.

Sept. 6

-Property damage from Montevallo Villa Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a bathroom ceiling and countertop valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less from Selma Road (other/unknown). Stolen and recovered was a 2x4x8 piece of lumber and a 1x6x8 piece of lumber valued at $20.

-Harassing communications from County Road 204 (residence/home). Stolen was a name and social security number valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous aluminum metal parts valued at $50. Damaged were 19 2×3 window screens and a refrigerator valued at $1,075.

Sept. 7

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

Pelham

Aug. 20

-Property damage from Valleyview Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Camellia Ridge Drive.

-Domestic violence from Grey Oaks Drive.

Aug. 21

-Theft from Creekside Lane.

-Fraud from Lee Street.

-Sex offense from Pelham Park.

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

Aug. 22

-Civil dispute from Yeager Parkway.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Drugs from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Miscellaneous from Dalton Drive.

-Agency assist from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

Aug. 23

-Miscellaneous from Drivers Mart Way.

-Juvenile probation from Valleydale Mobile Home Park.

-Criminal mischief from Oliver Street.

-Harassment from Meadowview Circle.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Lost property from Huntley Apartments.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

Aug. 24

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Amanda Place.

-Criminal mischief from Pelham Parkway.

-Agency assist from Oliver Street.

Aug. 25

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene from Panther Cricle.

Aug. 26

-Juvenile runaway from Cahaba Manor Lane.

-Animal problem from Coales Branch Circle.

-DUI – driving under the influence from Acton Road.

Aug. 27

-Miscellaneous from Crosscreek Cove.

-Public assist from Chase Creek Circle.

-Assault from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Juvenile probation from Cahaba Manor Drive.

Aug. 28

-Property damage from Hidden Creek Cove.

-Harassing communications from Heather Lane.

Aug. 29

-Assault from Calloway Lane.

-Animal welfare from Hidden Creek Trail.

Aug. 30

-Property damage from 11 and Oak Forest Way.

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Theft from Davenport Street.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Bent Creek Drive.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Brantley Hill Road.

Aug. 31

-Missing person from Braxton Way.

-Forgery from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Abuse order violation from Canyon Park Drive.

-Domestic violence from Huntley Apartment Drive.

Sept. 1

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Civil dispute from Stonehaven Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Sept. 2

-Criminal mischief from High Ridge Drive.

-Leaving the scene from Beaver Crest.

-Miscellaneous from Green Park South.

-Fight from North Chandalar Lane.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Sept. 4

-Civil dispute from Lauchlin Way.

-Civil dispute from Highview Cove.

-Menacing from Pelham Parkway.

-Child Welfare from Admin Drive.

-Public assist from Interstate 65 North.

-Sex offense from Admin Drive.

Sept. 5

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Juvenile probation from Admin drive.

-Fraud from Old Montgomery Highway.

Sept. 6

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Sept. 7

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Administrative from Hilltop Business Center.

-Miscellaneous from Stonehaven Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Person with weapon from Admin Drive.

Sept. 8

-Forgery from Pelham Parkway. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,200.

Sept. 9

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Leaving the scene from Pelham Parkway.