Pelham takes straight set win over John Carroll in area play Published 4:40 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers looked to keep their solid run of form alive in their area matchup with the John Carroll Cavaliers on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Panthers entered their showdown at home with a 10-8 record, and they had just been named the No. 7 team in Class 6A for the second week in a row.

Pelham beat John Carroll in a straight-set sweep, 3-0, to grab a crucial win at home in area play.

Pelham opened the match in dominant fashion and took an assertive lead in the first set. In the end, the Panthers won the set 25-6 to send a statement early and set the tone for the match with a 1-0 lead.

John Carroll made the second set closer than the first, however, the Cavaliers’ effort still wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Panthers, and Pelham took the win in the second set.

The Panthers won the second set, 25-14, which gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Looking to put the match away in the third set, Pelham remained comfortably ahead in the set even though John Carroll scored more points in the third set than any other in the match.

Pelham eventually took the win in the third set, 25-17, to close the book on a 3-0 sweep to end the match.

Londyn Wynn led the Panthers offense with nine kills off just 14 attempts to turn in a solid 64.3% kill percentage. Jojo Miller was also efficient from the front with seven kills from 12 attempts for a 58.3% kill rate, and Camryn McMinn also had seven kills.

Wynn was also dominant from the service line thanks to eight aces from the 14 points that she served. Caroline Hamby and Juliana Bitas each earned a pair of aces as well.

McMinn led the team in digs with eight, just one ahead of Kylee Hester’s seven as Hester also racked up 27 assists. Wynn also had six digs to cap off a solid all-around performance from the junior.

Next, Pelham will go on the road for a rivalry matchup with Helena on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.