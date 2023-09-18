Residents enjoy dishes at 15th annual Taste of Shelby County Published 12:25 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTHS SHELBY – Residents were able to enjoy a sampling of what the county has to offer during the 15th annual Taste of Shelby County.

Locals enjoyed a variety of dishes and beverages from a wide array of local businesses while also supporting a good cause during the Taste of Shelby County on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Inverness Country Club.

“What we do is bring the community together to sample different restaurants, beverages and desserts from different venues in Shelby County,” said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation. “It just brings everybody together with food, fun and fellowship.”

Each year, the annual event also serves as a fundraiser for the Shelby County Education Foundation’s teacher grants program, in which funds are awarded to teachers across all 31 schools in the county’s school system.

This year’s Taste of Shelby County was able to raise a total of $23,305 for the Shelby County Schools.

“I feel like this is probably one of the biggest ones ever,” said Dr. Lewis Brooks, superintendent of Shelby County Schools. “It’s just so heartwarming to see people come out for a great cause and (to see) some of our students here.”

It was a special milestone for Taste of Shelby County as this year’s event marked the 15th anniversary.

“It’s just really exciting,” Ivey said. “I actually participated with this event on the other side as a vendor for six years, so I fell in love with the event and now to get to put it on—I love the energy and I love that it just brings all pieces of the community together to support our students in Shelby County.”

This year’s event features dishes and beverages from 21 businesses across Shelby County, including Inverness Country Club, East 59 Café, Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Taziki’s Cafe, Gumbo to Geaux, ATG Distribution, Half Shell Oyster House, Royal Tea, Bistro ProVare, La Paz, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes and Siluria Brewing.

“It’s a very casual atmosphere,” Ivey said. “You mix, you mingle, you get a sample, some serve as you walk up and others just go ahead and have samples on the table for you to just take a plate.”

During the event, a silent auction was also held online to raise funds.

“We gathered $8,000 worth of things from different businesses and organizations within Shelby County (to sell),” Ivey said. “They were so generous to donate those things to us.”