Sheriff’s reports from Aug. 25-31 Published 11:27 am Monday, September 18, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 25-31:

Aug. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two plastic baggies containing less than one gram of Fentanyl, a plastic baggie containing less than one gram of meth and a plastic baggie containing a small amount of marijuana were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of County Road 189, Decatur, Tenn.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 51, Westover. A bag of meth (unknown amount) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea. A mailbox sustained $300 in damages.

-Incident from the 80 block of Sam’s Place, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 1700 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

Aug. 26

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2017 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Aug. 27

-Possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 280 and Cahaba River Drive, Birmingham. Alprazoalam pills (four count, 1 milligram) and Tizanidine pills (69 count, 4 milligrams) were confiscated.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 300 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea. A 2020 Kia Forte sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, 7300 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana (approximately 2.1 grams) was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A wooden frame for front door sustained $250 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A small Ziploc bag of suspected marijuana (approximately 6 grams) was confiscated.

-Attempting to elude, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 at Boardman Drive, Chelsea. Marijuana (2.3 grams), marijuana pipe and a Taurus PT 609 PRO 9-millimeter with magazine and seven rounds were confiscated.

-Unlafwul possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Meth (5.4 grams) in a clear plastic baggy was recovered.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2021 Jeep Gladiator was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A cell phone valued at $50, a Rambo hunting knife valued at $40, an EverStart starting battery valued at $80 and a Milwaukee Impact driver drill valued at $200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Fowler Lane, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 53500 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. An envelope purse with a shoulder strap, billfold, Social Security card, Millennial Bank debit card, inactive credit card, health insurance card and four gift cards valued at $175 were stolen.

-Harassment, menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 10 and Shelby County 204, Montevallo. Green marijuana (1.1 grams), a small baggie containing marijuana (4.4 grams) and a Glock 22 Gen 4 were recovered.

-Attempting to elude from U.S. 280 at Boardman Drive, Chelsea. A Palmetto State Armory PA-15, 5.56-Cal with an empty magazine and 28 bullets were confiscated.

Aug. 28

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-operating without insurance from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A hypodermic needle with narcotics residue was confiscated.

-Domestic violence from the 3000 block of Woodford Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Park Cove Way, Chelsea.

-Identity theft, theft of property from an unknown location. A Regions debit card number and $697.82 from a bank account were stolen.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 200 block of Amphitheater Road, Pelham. An unspecified number of charges were made to a credit card in excess of $2,500.

-Harassing communications from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge was reported.

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

Aug. 29

-Leaving scene of accident from U.S. 280 and Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum was damaged.

-Incident from Cambrian Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 400, Shelby. Approximately 325 feet of communications cable valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 9900 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Approximately 250 feet of communications cable valued at $6,250 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 2600 Building of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s license and various cards were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Olmstead Street, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Griffin Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from Grant Street, Wilton.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea. U.S. currency totaling $18,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dublin Way, Birmingham. An iPhone was confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Three suboxone strips and notebook paper saturated with an unknown substance were confiscated.

-Assault from Vincent Middle-High School, 42505 Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence by strangulation, harassment from the 500 block of Sunset Lake Lane, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Baldwin Lane, Birmingham.

Aug. 30

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 West at Alabama 119, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 3.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 10100 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville. $24,000 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 15500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. A total of 25 long guns and handguns were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Newhaven Court, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from Chelsea Game Preserve, Chelsea. A lost wedding ring valued at $11,700 was reported.

-Miscellaneous report from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Civil dispute from the 2800 block of Pahokee Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 400, Shelby.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road at Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Shady Acres Road, Alabaster.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana (529 grams) and marijuana to be destroyed (2.4 grams) were confiscated, and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

Aug. 31

-Incident from the 300 block of Island Creek Drive, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East and Inverness Corners, Birmingham. Marijuana (approximately 19 grams), two marijuana cigarettes and two metal marijuana grinders with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Hoover. A total of $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Barristers Court.

-Harassment from the 4400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 0 block of Wildwood Lane, Indian Springs.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 1500 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver.

-Incident from Cresswell Road at Meadow Lane, Harpersville. A 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5500 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Three vapes valued at $105 and two packs of chewing tobacco valued at $18 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana (9.5 grams) and cocaine (0.2 gram) were confiscated.