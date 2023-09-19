Concert for a Cause to feature Three on a String, Janice Rogers Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – This year’s Concert for a Cause is set to feature the award-winning group Three on a String with guest host, Janice Rogers of Fox 6.

Concert for a Cause will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at Thompson High School’s concert hall.

Three on a String has opened for multiple well-known entertainers and received numerous accolades, including induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2023. The group features acoustic music and three-part harmonies in genres combined with elements of comedy.

All proceeds from the annual concert go toward benefiting Wreaths Across America at the Alabama National Cemetery.

“We need the help of all of our friends and supporters in order to make this event a success,” said Pam Nichols, the chairman of the Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery.

General admission tickets for Concert for a Cause are $20 and can be purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the event but are limited.

Those interested in ordering tickets may visit Eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-a-cause-tickets-700393976237.

The Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo is comprised of 479 acres that will serve more than 225,000 eligible patriots during the next 50 years.

According to the SCALNC website, “The Alabama National Cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of our nations heroes and a lasting tribute to the military service and sacrifice of those willing to lay down their lives for our freedom. A visit to this hallowed ground is a moving reminder of the debt of gratitude that we owe, not only to those resting within, but to their families for their sacrifice.”

Each year, the SCALNC coordinates a ceremony to lay wreaths on each and every grave within the Alabama National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America has become the largest event of the year at the ALNC and is one of the most attended holiday season events in the area.

The 15th annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.