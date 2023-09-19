Creek View recognized as National Blue Ribbon School Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 19

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools’ Creek View Elementary has been recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

The school was recognized during a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at CVES. The school was chosen among 353 schools nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. Creek View Elementary School is the first school in its district to earn this distinction.

“It is an honor for Creek View Elementary School to receive the National Blue Ribbon award,” CVES Principal Charissa Cole said. “It takes a team to make a dream like this come true. I am beyond proud of our students, faculty, parents and community. I am thankful for the continuous support of the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education, our Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers and the central office leadership. It’s a great day to be a Warrior.”

Creek View Elementary has been named an Exemplary High Performing School through the National Blue Ribbon School Program for being among the top 15 percent in the state as evidenced by various academic metrics.

Each year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private, elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“The academic transformation at Creek View Elementary School has been a monumental effort,” Dr. Vickers said. “In our school system’s ten short years of existence, the faculty and staff have made significant strides toward enhancing a student-centered culture. Earning a National Blue Ribbon is no easy feat. The dedication to student achievement is evident—and now validated—by its top 15 percent ranking and this national honor. I could not be more proud of Creek View Elementary and the Alabaster community for this outstanding accomplishment.”

All National Blue Ribbon schools represent the diverse fabric of American schools and share core elements. National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence and hold to high standards.

“Creek View Elementary School is a great example of how hard work pays off,” said Adam Moseley, president of the ACS Board of Education. “Earning National Blue Ribbon distinction does not happen overnight nor does it happen by accident. This award represents endless perseverance and deep support from our superintendent and the board of education.”

National Blue Ribbon Schools demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and the schools value and support teachers and staff through meaningful professional learning.

“I’m just so appreciative of all the hard work that everyone—teachers, reading coaches—everyone has put in to help accomplish this goal,” said Mark grey, coordinator of elementary education for ACS. “It has been a group effort and we’re so proud.”

Data from many sources are used to drive instruction and every student strives for success. Families, communities and educators work together toward common goals.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are set to serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon school flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

“The work that’s been done academically in our school system, in the areas of literacy and numeracy, are amazing,” Vickers said. “That work is being recognized today and I am really proud as the superintendent to say that we have these academic achievements that are out there for people to see. I thank our school leaders, our teachers and our parents for buying in and making a difference and being supportive in everything that we do. Academically, this is a national championship.”

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year for the honor. The U.S. Department of Education invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.