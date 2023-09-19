Meet Your Neighbors: Brandon and Laura Mayer are proud to raise their children in Helena Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Brandon and Laura Mayer moved to Helena in 2005 when Laura took a job at Helena Intermediate School as a special education teacher, and the two quickly fell in love.

“We fell in love with the people and the area immediately,” Laura said. “We are both from out of state, and even though we miss our family and friends back home, we can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

The two had their first child in 2007, and even though Laura loved everything about her job and HIS, she decided to transition of a life of staying home to take care of what became the first of three kids.

Two years later, they had their second child with Brandon taking on a role as an insurance agent in Helena. Attending Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster, the kids started going to The Day School at Cahaba Bend when they turned 2 with the family being a part of that program for the next 10 years.

That provided Laura with the ability of helping Brandon part time, while she also worked with her best friend. It led to the perfect balance of a Helena life for the family.

Their boys also started playing sports in Helena at 3 years old and they both loved every minute of playing baseball, flag football, tackle football and basketball in the parks and rec system. Brandon coached the boys for years and he loved every minute of spending that time with them.

The couple had their lone daughter in August of 2013 to complete their family.

The kids are now all in the process of working their way through Helena schools, which the family raves about.

“Over the past 18 years, our love for Helena has continued to grow,” Laura said. “We can’t think of one negative thing about this beautiful little city where we’ve raised our kids. It’s been perfect for our family.”