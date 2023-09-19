Pelham adopts Fiscal plan for 2024 Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham officially adopted its plan for the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Capital budgets at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

The following are portions of Pelham’s Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Capital budget:

-the purchase of 10 additional vehicles for the Pelham Police Department

-The City Council Training budget will remain at $3,000 per council member.

-The annual pavement budget is increased from $750,000 to 1,250,000.

-A parking lot for the Dog Park and Splash Pad which will receive an additional $250,000.

-an additional $375,000 will be added to the Holland Lakes Drainage project.

-Traffic camera thermal detection will be increased from five to 10 intersections which will cost an estimated $280,000.

-Highway 52 Flyover will increase matching funds from $250,000 to $500,000

“I want to take a moment to thank the Finance Committee, the Budget Committee and the finance team,” said City Council President Maurice Mercer. “One of the things that was important to me when this council assembled was to make sure each council member had an opportunity to see the full budget process and participate. They receive updates throughout the year before the recommendations come back to the council. When we have differences and we work through them, I think we do it respectfully in the spirit of the Constitution.”

The city of Pelham also agreed to rezone property on the east side of Huntley Parkway from mixed-use to residential townhouses. Tower Homes, a residential construction company, has previously expressed interest in building housing on the property, and this now allows them to do so.

“I just want to say thank you, for you guys wanting to develop this piece of property,” Councilmember Chad Leverett said. “I’ve been talking for at least a year about affordable housing in Pelham for families that are starting out, and the work that you guys did off on the parkway. I and I have no doubt with this development, it’s going to be top-notch as well.”

This was followed by Mayor Gary W. Waters giving public remarks. During his remarks, Waters took a moment to recognize Constitution Day which had taken place a day prior on Sunday, Sept 17.

“Yesterday was Constitution Day in the United States of America,” Waters said. “I was channel surfing last night, I was kind of disappointed because I thought maybe there might be something on the 700 channels I have but there was not a thing talking about this marvelous guy can we always recognize Constitution We and these chambers and say your fellow and we do it because our social conscience has us do it.”

Waters then proceeded to discuss the history of the Constitution and its continued importance to the running of the United States. He then followed by declaring the week of September 17 through 23 as “Constitution Week” in the city of Pelham.

Other topics discussed included:

-Several city council members discussed their experiences at TacoMac and what a boon they think it is to the city.

-Ainsley Allison was recognized for her hard work on Pelham Pathways Magazine which has just won two National Savvy Awards.

Resolutions passed included:

-Approval of several proposals regarding Pelham’s Wastewater treatment plant, including bids to replace several pieces of equipment.

-Purchasing new furniture for the Ballantrae Golf Course Clubhouse and new lockers for Fire Station No. 1