Briarwood beats Hoover and Ramsay without dropping a set in tri-match Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood picked up two big wins in dominant fashion as the Lions beat the Hoover Buccaneers and Ramsay Rams in a home tri-match at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The Lions were perfect on the day as they did not drop a set en route to straight-set wins over the Bucs and Rams.

First, Briarwood took on Hoover in the opening match of the tri-match. Briarwood got out to a solid lead in the first set, and the Lions used that lead to power them to an opening set victory.

The Lions beat the Bucs, 25-13, in the first set, and with the 12-point win, Briarwood took a 1-0 lead in the match.

Briarwood found themselves one set win away from a big win over a local 7A power, and the Lions had all of the momentum on their side going into the second set.

The Lions used that momentum to open up an even greater lead over the Bucs, and Briarwood was able to cruise to a second set win as a result.

Briarwood won the second set, 25-11, to give the Lions a 2-0 straight-set sweep over Hoover.

With Briarwood securing the win, the Lions came in hot for their second match of the evening against Ramsay and looked to go 2-0 on the evening.

Ramsay stayed on the floor after losing in straight sets to Hoover, and Briarwood took advantage of its rest time to get out to its largest lead of the night.

Briarwood cruised to victory in the first set with a dominant 25-7 win, and that set the tone for the rest of the match.

The Lions picked up a win in the second set, and even though Ramsay made the second set closer than the first, Briarwood still walked away with a 25-15 win in the frame.

With that win, Briarwood earned a sweep win over Ramsay to win both of its matches behind four set wins in a row.

Briarwood will host another tri-match on Thursday, Sept. 21 against Gardendale and Leeds at Briarwood Christian School ahead of the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover on Sept. 22-23.