BUSA and Alabama FC hosting Birmingham Bash in Shelby County Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Birmingham United Soccer Association/Alabama FC will host the largest single weekend youth sports event in the history of the state of Alabama with the 2023 Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament presented by Medical Properties Trust.

The 2023 Birmingham Bash, will take place September 22-24 at fields all over Shelby County, and the southern Birmingham Metropolitan area, including fields in Alabaster, Calera, Hoover, Dunnavant Valley, Mountain Brook areas. There are over 440 teams from 9 states that will be in attendance at the annual event which has become a premier fall tournament destination for many teams from around the southeast.

There will be over 5,800 youth soccer players participating in the Birmingham Bash this weekend with an additional 15,000 fans and supporters cheering their teams and players to success this weekend in Birmingham. The event will have an estimated $9.3 million impact on the local economy with visitors staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and shopping in the local area.

We would like to thank our long-time partners for this event including title sponsor MPT who has been our title sponsor for the last decade. We would also like to thank Shelby County, Discover Shelby, IN Birmingham, Taziki’s, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint,, Domino’s, Zaxby’s of Cahaba Heights, City of Alabaster, City of Calera, City of Mountain Brook and the Hoover Met Sports Complex for their support.

For more information on the event, visit www.birminghamunited.com and or feel free to utilize the contact information listed below. BUSA/Alabama FC is a 501-C-3 soccer organization with over 9,700 youth players from the ages of 3-19 on an annual basis. We strive to grow the game so that our players can embody our motto, Empower, Enrich and Excel.

