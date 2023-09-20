Grandview Medical Center Hosts Blood Drive this Friday Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the hospital’s conference center located off the first floor lobby. This blood drive is open to the public.

Donors will receive a free Sport Clips haircut coupon, to be sent via email, and will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.Those interested in scheduling an appointment may visit Redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GRANDVIEW or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID or American Red Cross donor card with them.

Free parking in the hospital parking deck will be available. Donors can bring their parking ticket with them for validation.

Grandview Medical Center is located on Highway 280 at 3690 Grandview Parkway, just east of The Summit on Highway 280.