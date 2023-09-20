Man held on $121,000 bond Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – On Friday, Sept. 15, Earron Deandre Bryant was arrested on a multitude of drug-related charges.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Detective David Presseley of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force received a warrant to search Bryant’s home after gaining probable cause to suspect that Bryant was in possession of illicit substances.

Presseley, along with several other officers, proceeded to search Bryant’s home and allegedly seized several substances and pieces of drug paraphernalia.Charges indicate that a child was also present in the home at the time of the search. Bryant has been charged with the following:

-One count of possessing drug paraphernalia: a digital scale

-One count of marijuana trafficking: for 2.2 pounds of cannabis

-One count of possession of a controlled substance: for an undisclosed amount of Psilocybin mushrooms

-One count of possession of a controlled substance: for a THC Vape pen

-One count of chemical endangerment of a minor

Bryant is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana on a bond of $121,000. The investigation is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.