Pelham man charged with producing child pornography Published 11:16 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Neal Richard Goodacre, 53, was arrested at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography production and possession of obscene materials with the intent to distribute.

Reports indicate that Goodacre is a Force Analyst who has worked for AT&T for the past 26 years.

Goodacre is being charged with five counts of production of obscene materials, in this case, child pornography. During their investigation, police allegedly found numerous incriminating photos on Goodacre’s phone and laptop. These images included one of a girl under the age of 17 engaging in a series of sexual acts.

Police reports indicate that later images in the series continued to depict other victims in various suggestive and sexual acts with men. Purportedly, these images were of young girls, thought to be between 6 and 10 years of age.

Due to the sheer volume of child pornography allegedly found on Goodacre’s phone and laptop, he is also being charged with five counts of possession of obscene materials with the intent to distribute. With 10 charges, Goodacre is currently being held on a bond of $900,000 at the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana.

The date of Goodacre’s preliminary hearing has been set for Thursday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. It will take place in Courtroom eight and be overseen by Judge W. Casey Duncan.

An investigation is still underway.