The Shelby County Football Show: Week 5
Published 8:52 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we look ahead to another exciting week of region play, including a Thursday night Game of the Week for Vincent and a Friday night rivalry showdown between Helena and Pelham. We also dive into the rest of the games and name our SCR Stars of the Week.
0:00 Highlights
1:16 Intro
5:30 Pelham vs. Helena
13:58 Vincent at B.B. Comer
19:35 Thompson vs. Chelsea
23:15 Spain Park at Vestavia Hills
26:36 Oak Mountain vs. Tuscaloosa County
30:47 Calera at Chilton County
34:10 Montevallo vs. West Blocton
37:38 AISA/ACSC matchups
42:01 SCR Stars of the Week
49:43 Show close