Thompson tops Week 4 football rankings with Helena, Vincent in top 10, area teams earn votes Published 5:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

After a chaotic second week of region play, many spots in the Week 4 football rankings changed hands when the poll results were released on Wednesday, Sept. 20, but Thompson and Vincent ensured some familiarity also reigned this week.

Thompson held on to its No. 1 spot in the Class 7A rankings and Vincent remains the No. 6 team in Class 2A ahead of a matchup with No. 1 B.B. Comer.

As for the changes in the poll, Helena cracked the top 10 and entered the Class 6A poll at No. 10, and Spain Park, Pelham and, for the first time this season, Montevallo all received votes from the media.

After Central-Phenix City stole away two first place votes in last week’s poll, Thompson earned all 20 first place votes in Week 4 to regain its status as the undisputed top team in Class 7A.

The Warriors retained their No. 1 spot by improving to 3-0 thanks to a dominant 55-14 win over county foe Spain Park. The Jags, on the other hand, still received one vote in the poll despite dropping to 2-2 with the loss.

Thompson will face Chelsea at home in Week 5 for the Warriors’ homecoming game ahead of a massive, nationally-televised clash on Thursday, Sept. 28 with Clay-Chalkville, which remained the No. 2 team in Class 6A this week.

In Class 6A, Helena entered the top 10 for the first time this season. The Huskies checked in at No. 10 after improving to 4-0 by beating Chilton County, 37-10, in convincing fashion.

Up next, Helena will face Pelham in the annual rivalry matchup between the two teams. The two teams remain closely matched on paper and are set up for a Game of the Week showdown.

Pelham entered last week at No. 9 in the poll, and even though its loss to Briarwood dropped the Panthers out of the top 10, they still received four votes in the poll. That is good enough for a tie for 11th place, and Pelham will hope to reenter the rankings with a win over Helena.

Briarwood earned one vote in the Class 6A poll after the Lions took down Pelham at home in a 28-21 win, which helped Briarwood improve to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in region play.

Moving down to Class 4A, Montevallo received its first votes of the season. The Bulldogs earned four votes in the latest rankings thanks to their 3-0 start to the season, which Montevallo accomplished by beating Dallas County on the road, 42-8.

Next for Montevallo, the Bulldogs will host their home opener against West Blocton in a crucial matchup for playoff positioning.

Vincent checked in at No. 6 for the third straight week thanks to the Jackets’ 50-13 win over Fayetteville in Week 4. Vincent improved to 4-0 for the second straight season with the win.

The Jackets are now officially set for a top-six matchup with the No. 1 team in Class 2A, B.B. Comer, in the AHSAA Game of the Week on Thursday, Sept. 21. Vincent’s one-point loss to Comer last season was the Jackets’ lone loss of the campaign as the Tigers went on to reach the Super 7.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (20); 3-0; 240 Central-Phenix City; 4-0; 180 Auburn; 3-1; 142 Mary Montgomery; 4-0; 126 Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 105 Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 100 Dothan; 3-1; 85 Enterprise; 3-1; 69 Baker; 4-0; 56 Sparkman; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Hoover (1-3) 6, Daphne (3-1) 3, Foley (2-2) 2, Spain Park (2-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (19); 4-0; 237 Clay-Chalkville (1); 4-0; 181 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 153 Parker; 4-0; 142 Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 122 Hartselle; 3-1; 88 Mountain Brook; 3-1; 80 Theodore; 3-1; 56 Oxford; 4-0; 44 Helena; 4-0; 19

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (3-1) 4, Pelham (2-1) 4, St. Paul’s (3-1) 4, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 3, Carver-Montgomery (3-1) 2, Briarwood (2-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Ramsay (18); 3-1; 221 Gulf Shores (2); 4-0; 182 Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 135 Pleasant Grove; 2-1; 133 Faith-Mobile; 3-1; 98 Moody; 3-1; 73 Leeds; 3-1; 70 Charles Henderson; 1-2; 50 Beauregard; 3-1; 42 UMS-Wright; 2-2; 31

Others receiving votes: Vigor (4-0) 20, Carroll-Ozark (3-1) 16, Guntersville (3-0) 16, Scottsboro (3-0) 12, Demopolis (3-1) 11, John Carroll (4-0) 8, Arab (4-0) 7, Russellville (4-0) 7, Fairview (4-0) 6, Valley (3-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (16); 4-0; 228 Cherokee Co. (2); 4-0; 177 Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 161 Jackson (1); 3-0; 145 Handley; 4-0; 121 West Morgan (1); 4-0; 99 Jacksonville; 3-1; 77 Bibb Co.; 4-0; 41 Bayside Academy; 4-0; 35 Oneonta; 2-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Dora (3-1) 13, T.R. Miller (2-2) 7, Anniston (2-2) 6, Corner (3-0) 4, Montevallo (3-0) 4, Oak Grove (3-0) 2, Randolph (2-2) 2, Escambia Co. (3-1) 1, Sipsey Valley (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (17); 4-0; 228 Mobile Christian; 4-0; 166 St. James (1); 3-1; 146 Madison Academy (2); 3-0; 128 Gordo; 3-1; 112 Houston Academy; 3-0; 97 Geraldine; 4-0; 87 Sylvania; 3-0; 84 Straughn; 3-0; 39 Thomasville; 3-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-0) 14, Piedmont (1-2) 9, Lauderdale Co. (4-0) 5, Randolph Co. (3-0) 4, Pike Co. (2-1) 2, Fayette Co. (3-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (14); 4-0; 219 Highland Home (2); 4-0; 176 Pisgah (1); 3-0; 160 Fyffe (3); 2-1; 150 Reeltown; 3-0; 125 Vincent; 4-0; 97 Tuscaloosa Academy; 3-1; 74 Luverne; 4-0; 71 Sulligent; 4-0; 27 St. Luke’s; 4-0; 8

Others receiving votes: Cottonwood (3-0) 7, Lamar Co. (4-0) 7, Goshen (2-2) 4, Tanner (2-2) 4, Hatton (3-0) 3, Locust Fork (4-0) 3, Ariton (1-3) 2, G.W. Long (2-1) 2, Collinsville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (16); 3-0; 228 Elba (3); 4-0; 180 Pickens Co. (1); 4-0; 166 Sweet Water; 3-1; 125 Millry; 3-1; 102 Loachapoka; 4-0; 89 Coosa Christian; 3-1; 76 Lynn; 2-1; 55 Wadley; 4-0; 44 Brantley; 2-2; 31

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (3-1) 16, Meek (2-2) 12, Shoals Christian (3-0) 5, Linden (3-1) 4, South Lamar (3-1) 4, Decatur Heritage (3-1) 1, Hackleburg (2-1) 1, Spring Garden (2-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (20); 5-0; 240 Lowndes Academy; 4-0; 170 Jackson Academy; 5-0; 149 Lee-Scott; 3-1; 146 Chambers Academy; 4-1; 129 Clarke Prep; 4-1; 96 Autauga Academy; 4-1; 56 Patrician; 2-2; 55 Fort Dale Academy; 4-1; 50 Banks Academy; 3-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Wilcox Academy (4-1) 8, Hooper (3-1) 5.