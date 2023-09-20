University of Montevallo ranked fourth amongst best value schools in the South Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo is now ranked fourth among Best Values Schools in the Regional South according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s official website, the official rankings are determined by “a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges ranking, and the 2022-2023 net cost of attendance for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.”

Montevallo’s new ranking marks the 15th consecutive year the university has improved in its national rank in various categories.

“We are proud of our record of continuous improvement in the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of UM. “We’re especially proud of the No. 4 ranking in the Best Value category. This ranking is the culmination of efforts by our Board of Trustees, administration, faculty and staff to maintain a student-first focus and continue providing a substantial value proposition for our students and their families.”

Montevallo moved up three spots to seventh among the Top Public Universities in the Regional South, up two spots to sixth among Best Colleges for Veterans in the Regional South and into the Top 20 among overall Regional Universities in the South.

“These rankings are outcome based and data driven,” Stewart said. “I think that’s important, because they indicate an extraordinary level of dedication and devotion to the students we serve.”

Montevallo also ranks in the Top 60 Performers on Social Mobility in the Regional South category. This category recognizes colleges and universities that successfully advance social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

The University of Montevallo will host Preview Days – an interactive, college-welcoming event for interested high school and community college students – offering information and answering questions on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Nov. 10.

“We have a faculty that’s highly accomplished,” Stewart said. “Even more importantly, they’re hyper focused on student success.”