Beer Hog holds Oktoberfest games Published 4:50 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Saturday, Sept. 16 Beer Hog kicked off its annual Oktoberfest games at 11 a.m.

“We had a very busy day,” said Ian Johnson, Beer Hog’s general manager. “We ended up selling what we called our brat-boxes, which were a huge hit.”

The brat-boxes contained a beer-basted brat with sauerkraut, brown mustard, beer cheese and pretzel balls. They were sold at $8.50 a piece and were completely gone by 3 p.m.

“I would say about 350 people showed up,” Johnson said. “But it could probably be more or less because there were a lot of ins and outs that day.”

Beer Hog has been in this location for roughly three years, but the Oktoberfest Games have long predated the new site.

“We’ve been doing it every year since we were in our old place,” Johnson said. “Always around the last week of September or the week before that.”

Starting at 3 p.m., Beer Hog patrons engage in a series of drinking games, beginning with the Stein Hoist. It was followed by the Stein Race at 4 p.m.

“Everything was just a huge hit,” Johnson said. “It was so busy all day long. It was just a day of fun and games and prizes throughout the day.”

By the end of the Oktoberfest games, the ultimate winners were crowned Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest.

“The big winners for the day dressed up in their lederhosen and all that,” Johnson said. “It was one of the biggest events that we’ve had this year.”

The Oktoberfest games might have been one of the most significant events Beer Hog has had so far this year, but it’s far from being the last.

“The Saturday before Halloween, we’re going to be doing a Halloween costume party,” Johnson said. “We generally also have a Christmas craft fair in December where we’re gonna have a bunch of local artisans come in and set up tables, and they’ll sell their wares.”

Beer Hog is located in Pelham at 2408 Pelham Pkwy and is open every day of the week. For more information, visit Thebeerhogal.com.