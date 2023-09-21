Chelsea passes budget for fiscal year 2024 Published 3:44 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year during a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The city of Chelsea adopted a budget of $15,271,174 for the 2024 fiscal year during a recent year—marking the largest budget to date.

“It will be the biggest budget that we’ve ever offered for approval,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “It has a surplus of around $700,000, so it is a very healthy budget and we’re excited about that. That not only gives us an opportunity to do some of the things that we need to, but it also gives us an opportunity to save some money for some future capital items that we know are coming.”

The final budget was approved after receiving minor adjustments during a pre-council meeting including setting three deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to service the 280 area.

“Oftentimes, when there is a wreck, if there’s any seriousness to it, you’re going to have a firetruck, you’re going to have a transport and you’re going to have at least two deputies,” Picklesimer said. “Well, if you’ve only got two and you’ve got two working the wreck, you’re exposed.

During the meeting, Picklesimer expressed his gratitude to those who made the budget possible.

“I would like to say to our department heads, ‘Thank you for your work, thank you for working with the council as you have,’” he said. “I appreciate what you do.”

Picklesimer highlighted the Chelsea Public Library’s part in the budget and its contributions to the community.

“This budgeting process brought out some highlights from the operation of our library that really (shows) how exemplary our library is compared to some of the others,” he said. “And so, Miss Dana (Polk) we would like to compliment you for that. Thank you for your work and for the information you gathered just to make us all more aware.“

Picklesimer also highlighted Fire Chief Joe Lee’s work on the fire department’s budget as well as Park and Recreation Director Bart Pettus.

“We’re so fortunate to have the quality of people working in our city that we do,” Picklesimer said.