Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament returns Oct. 9 Published 2:14 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Helena Diamond Club will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera.

The event will have a double shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with lunch in between at 11:30. The tournament has an entry fee of $125 per golfer and $500 per foursome, with the fee including a golf cart, lunch and prizes.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to support Helena’s baseball and softball teams. Helena Booster Club president Ben Peters said that since the tournament started in 2020, it has been a success thanks to the large number of participants and sponsors that they get, and the tournament is a big driver of funds towards the programs.

“It’s one of those things that our head coach has always wanted to do it, the years that he’s been at Helena, and once we kind of went through COVID, we thought it was really a good time to get it started and it’s really paid dividends and paid off so we don’t have to do as many fundraisers during the year because this one’s so successful,” Peters said.

According to Peters, fundraisers like this are necessary because since Helena is part of the Shelby County Schools system, that is the athletic department’s only source of funding, so it is vital to raise money through events like the golf tournament to cover regular expenses for each sport.

“The funds go into each of the booster club accounts for the programs and they can use it for travels or expenses as far as equipment and sometimes field maintenance, type of stuff that they have to take care of throughout the year,” Peters said.

Peters also said that in addition to helping support Helena athletics, participants can expect a fun-filled day of fellowship and golf.

“They’ll be able to come out and play golf, have fun, eat food, and hopefully win a couple of prizes if they play well,” Peters said.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for as low as $100. To register or see more information, go to diamond-club-golf-event.perfectgolfevent.com, and email any questions to bpeters35080@gmail.com.