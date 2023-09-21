Montevallo extends win streak to 10 with pair of wins over Vincent and Holtville Published 3:11 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs took two wins to get a great start to the week as the Bulldogs beat Vincent, 3-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 after sweeping Holtville, 3-0, on Monday, Sept. 18.

With the wins, Montevallo has now won ten matches in a row dating back to Sept. 2.

Montevallo took down Holtville in straight sets to start out the week. Montevallo came out strong in the first set and got out to a wide lead, eventually winning the set, 25-9.

Now up 1-0 in the match, Montevallo faced a stiffer challenge from Holtville in the second set, but it still took the set by six points, winning 25-19.

Montevallo finished off the straight-set sweep by cruising to a 25-10 third set win, which closed the book on a 3-0 win.

Jones led Montevallo with 14 kills, and Hunter Jordan was also dominant up front with 12 kills. Guardado recorded 24 assists, while Heath added seven to the total.

Lawley added six aces to lead a strong day from the service line where Hamrick had four aces and Guardado and Riley Fletcher each won three aces.

Ramirez led the Montevallo defense with seven digs, and she was closely followed by Hamrick’s six digs and five from Guardado, Jordan, McConico and Jones.

The pair of wins was capped by the Bulldogs’ game against county foe Vincent on Tuesday. Montevallo opened the match with a tight 25-20 first set win to go up 1-0 in the series.

The Bulldogs and Jackets fought an even closer battle in the second set, and although the teams went to extra points, it was Vincent that came out on top and won 26-24 to tie the match.

Montevallo bounced back strong and took the final two sets in dominant fashion. The Bulldogs won the third set, 25-14, before they took the match with a fourth set win, 25-15.

Hunter Jordan led the Bulldogs with 16 kills, with Zoe Jones close behind her with 14 of her own, along with 10 aces and seven digs. Emeli Guardado and Jaida Heath split the setting duties with 12 assists each.

Elsewhere on the court, Blakely Baggett earned seven kills, Bailey Hamrick racked up 10 digs, Madalynne McConico earned seven digs and Isabella Ramirez and Carter Lawley both won four aces.

Next, Montevallo will face Holy Family Catholic on the road on Thursday, Sept. 21.