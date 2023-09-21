Old Baker Farm set to open pumpkin patch for visitors Published 3:48 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – The time for pumpkin picking has arrived. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30, Old Baker Farm will open its pumpkin patch to the public and will also provide additional activities for family fun.

Residents will have from Saturday, Sept. 30 till Tuesday, Oct. 31 to come to the farm and pick out pumpkins.

“We believe our pumpkin patch is unique for the community because we are really a working farm, we really grow the pumpkins,” said Pam Baker, who manages the farm alongside her husband, Jerry Baker.

Customers can enter the farm through its entrance where the price per person is $13 with a card or $12 cash. The admission price includes a single pumpkin from the patch. Children who are 1 and under get in for free.

“We allow people to go into our field and choose the one they like and pull it right off the vine,” Pam said. “If you can’t find one growing on the vine, we have placed pumpkins that are from A North Georgia Farm—they are really nice pumpkins.”

After picking out a pumpkin, wheelbarrows will be available for attendees to use to deliver pumpkins to their vehicle.

In addition to pumpkins, visitors may also pick cotton and sunflowers and pay for them before they leave.

The farm also has activities such as a hay ride, a hay maze for kids, a corn maze for adults, a barn with animals and more.

Pam spoke on the beauty of the farm during the fall.

“The later you come in October, the forest becomes very beautiful,” she said. “The leaves turn all colors and, in the morning, the sun is shining on that.”

In addition to farm activities, there are arts and crafts and horseback rides, however, these activities are not included in the entrance fee. Concessions are available on the weekends and are also not included in the entrance fee.

“We welcome the public to come and be a part of our farm and help us keep the farm going,” Pam said. “Our family wants to continue this because people seem to really like it and that speaks a lot to us.”

Old Baker Farm also has a number of festivities still set to take place throughout the rest of the year. The farm will hold its annual Cowboy Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday Oct. 15. There will be a Columbus Day event on Monday, Oct. 9 and the farm will host its Festival Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. The farm will also hold a special event called “Living History” on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 in which there will be American war illustrations and reenactments as well as demonstrations and camps of the Southeastern American Indians.

Those interested in learning more about Old Baker Farm may visit Oldbakerfarm.com.