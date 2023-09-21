Pelham preps for Panther Prowl Published 3:43 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It’s time to celebrate Panther pride as Pelham’s homecoming week will soon begin on Monday, Sept. 25 and will run until Friday, Sept. 30.

This year Students and community can look forward to dress-up days, PowderPuff flag football, kickball and reverse volleyball games, the introduction of the homecoming court and the Homecoming Queen & King, the varsity football game versus Chelsea and the annual Panther Prowl Parade and Community Pep Rally

The official schedule is as follows:

-Monday will have the dress up theme of “superstars” with a Powder Puff Kickball game at 6 p.m. and a Power Puff Flag football game at 7 p.m. Both will take place at the PHS Stadium and tickets will be available for purchase on GoFan.

-Tuesday will have the theme “Out of this World” and students are encouraged to dress up in space themed costumes.

-Wednesday is “Up, Up and Away” and is superhero themed. Students are encouraged to come to school in costume. There will be a reverse volleyball game at 6 p.m. at PHS gym and tickets are available on GoFan.

-Thursday will have the theme “Under the Stars” and PHS students are encouraged to wear their PJs. The Panther Prowl Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the community pep rally will take place at 6:30 p.m.

-Friday is themed “Outshine the hornets” and students are encouraged to wear white and silver shiny clothes. There will be a pep rally at 2:20 p.m. at PHS, followed by the Chelsea Pelham football game at 7 p.m. The homecoming king at queen will be crowned at halftime.

-Saturday will have the Homecoming Dance for PHS students at American Village, tickets will be available on GoFan. PHS ID and ticket will be required for entry.

Students and Panther fans will also be able to purchase homecoming shirts this year on the Pelham Spirit store’s website. Those interested may visit Podosink.com/pelham_spirit_store/shop/home.