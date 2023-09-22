National Night Out returning to Pelham Published 1:51 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – National Night Out is officially returning to Pelham on Tuesday, Oct. 3

“The City of Pelham began participating in National Night Out in 2016,” Pelham Police Chief Brent Sugg said. “The City of Pelham and the Pelham Police Department fully support the mission and spirit of National Night Out. This event has grown significantly over the years, and we look forward to enjoying a time of food and fellowship with the citizens we serve.”

National Night Out is a community event that allows citizens to meet their neighbors and get to know local first responders. Millions of people from hundreds of cities throughout the United States celebrate the event.

National Night Out started back in 1981 when it was established in Pennsylvania by a man named Matt Peskin. A longtime member of his local community watch, Merion wanted to build a better sense of trust and community between local law enforcement, first responders and the communities that they served.

Thus, National Night Out was born, an event focusing on public safety and building both police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The first annual National Night Out event took place in 1984 and involved more than 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states.

National Night Out quickly proved popular amongst citizens and first responders alike and spread throughout the United States and associated territories. Today, Pelham is one of many cities that come together to celebrate and connect with their first responders each year.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Pelham Police Department to demonstrate all aspects of public safety,” Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid said.

At this year’s National Night Out in Pelham, residents have the opportunity to engage with officers and firefighters, look at their police cars and fire trucks, and learn about specialty units within each organization. Partner organizations that work closely with Pelham PD and other law enforcement agencies from the state and federal levels are also invited to participate.

This family-friendly event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pelham City Park, and a free hot dog dinner will be provided by the Church of the Highlands Riverchase Campus and First Baptist Church Pelham.