Spain Park comes up short against Vestavia Hills Published 11:47 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

1 of 30

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

VESTAVIA HILLS – After opening the season with two wins, Spain Park dropped its third straight game, 26-8, at Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 22.

The host Rebels opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown drive—capped by a 36-yard scoring strike from John Paul Head to Chase Webb—and never looked back even though the point-after attempt was blocked.

VHHS added a field goal and led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.

A touchdown pass from Head to Cooper Mollison gave Vestavia a 16-0 lead, which was the score at the end of the first half of play and also at the end of the third quarter.

In the final frame, Vestavia added another field goal, but then Dakarai Shanks got Spain Park on the scoreboard with a 16-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion attempt for the Jaguars was successful to trim the lead to 19-8 with 6:03 remaining in the game.

That was as close as the visitors would get, as Vestavia’s William Tonsmeire concluded the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 26-8.

After a bye week, Spain Park visits Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, for another important region tilt.