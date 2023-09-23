Coosa Valley takes steps in right direction in loss to Banks Published 3:12 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HARPERSVILLE – Coosa Valley scored its first points of the season in last week’s loss to Pickens, and the Rebels looked to build off of their three-touchdown performance in the fourth quarter against the Pirates.

The Rebels would have to do so against the Banks Jets, which were ranked in the top 10 of the latest AISA football rankings this past week.

In the end, while Coosa Valley remained winless as the Rebels lost 39-6 to Banks at Coosa Valley Academy on Friday, Sept. 22, the Rebels started to gain more ground on offense as they take steps towards becoming a better team on the field.

“Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, we are starting to settle into our offense,” DiLorenzo said. “Defensively, we played a much more sound game.”

Despite the 33-point loss, the Rebels took a massive positive step as they eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark against the Jets. Quarterback Konner Steele had 10 carries for 56 yards on the ground, while Hunter Willis earned 48 yards off five carries for 104 rushing yards on the night.

Steele also had a solid day passing as well. He threw for 89 yards off five completions while throwing just one interception against a highly-ranked opponent. Coby Moore was his top receiver with two receptions and 48 yards.

The defense has been the bright spot throughout the season for the Rebels, and this game wsa no difference. Willis and Brycen Wilson each had seven tackles, and Wilson recovered a fumble to get Coosa Valley a turnover. Moore had five tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble, making the most of his short time in the ball game.

Coosa Valley drops to 0-5 with the loss, and the Rebels will face Evangel Montgomery on Sept. 29 in Week 6 action.