Cornerstone remains unbeaten with win over North River as Adams rushes for 293 Published 2:57 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

COLUMBIANA – After winning a highly emotional overtime thriller against Springwood last week, the Cornerstone Christian Chargers’ momentum was at an all-time high.

However, even though Cornerstone picked up a big win over the defending region champions and the team the Chargers lost to in the semifinals, they had to take care of business this week against the North River Christian Chargers.

It wasn’t always easy, but Cornerstone walked away with a 46-12 win at Cornerstone Christian School on Friday, Sept. 22.

“I think coming off an emotional overtime win, it’s always hard to get the guys up the next week, but I’m proud how they handled it and they showed a lot of maturity tonight by coming out and putting them away in the second half,” Cornerstone coach James Lee said after the game.

While North River was able to keep the score relatively close in the first half, Cornerstone came out of the locker room at halftime as the stronger team and showed that in the second half.

That second half performance was ultimately enough to seal the deal on Cornerstone’s fifth win of the season, even though by Lee’s own admission, it wasn’t the team’s best performance.

Zeke Adams had another incredible day on the ground, rushing for 296 yards and four touchdowns off just 13 carries. Adams was also 5-for-8 passing for 85 yards.

Noah Schober led Cornerstone’s receivers with 65 yards and a touchdown off three receptions. Drake Dunning also had a solid night with five catches for 45 yards.

While Adams and TC Sanders led the Cornerstone defense with 10.5 tackles, Lee also highlighted James Wilson, Cash Causey, Landon Alexander, Hampton Etheredge and Keaton Keef for their great effort on defense.

Cornerstone improves to 5-0 with the win and will face Southern Prep next week at home on Sept. 29.