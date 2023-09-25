Alabaster schools celebrate homecoming Published 10:32 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Excited crowds watched as floats from all Alabaster City Schools traveled down the street during the annual homecoming parade.

Alabaster City Schools held its annual homecoming parade at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Floats traveled around the Thompson High School campus and ended at Warrior Stadium. Each Alabaster City School was represented with its own float in the parade.

“Homecoming is always such a special and exciting time not only for Alabaster City Schools, but the entire Alabaster community,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “I am so proud of how everyone comes together to make Homecoming the success it always is and always has been. Thompson has a rich tradition and it’s no surprise that current students and alumni both hold strong connections to their school and their alma mater.”

Alabaster students celebrated homecoming this year with the theme, “Decade of Dominance” marking the school system’s tenth anniversary and Thompson High School’s four straight football championships.

“Everything this community has done since I’ve been here has been top-notch and exceeded my expectations,” THS Principal Michael Lee said. “I have heard about the tremendous outpouring of support when it comes to our Homecoming parade and daily events during homecoming week and once again, I have been amazed by the participation. It was inspiring to look out and see the many faces that support our students, our faculty and teachers and our city as we enter the next ten years at Alabaster City Schools.”

Following the parade at 6 p.m., students gathered for a Community Pep Rally at 7 p.m.

Dr. Vickers welcomed everyone to the pep rally and the JROTC provided the Presentation of the Colors and the THS Madrigals led the National Anthem. There were performances by the THS Dance Team, Thompson Middle School Majorettes, THS Warriorettes, TMS Cheer team, Majorettes, THS Cheer team and THS Band. The Varsity Football and TMS Football Teams were also introduced to those in attendance.

During the pep rally, students cheered in the gym and waved flashlights in Thompson warrior spirit. Homecoming festivities for the night culminated in a firework display.