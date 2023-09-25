Helena businesses hold softball game for breast cancer awareness Published 4:20 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Two local businesses in Helena plan to raise awareness for breast cancer with a fun and free community softball game on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. that evening, the teams from Serenity Salon Spa and Helena Hardware will meet at the Helena Sports Complex for the slow-pitch softball game.

“Last year we did a breast cancer awareness event here at the salon where we just invited people here, but this year we wanted it to be a little more interactive with everybody,” said Vanessa Wright, a stylist at Serenity Salon and Spa. “(It will be) something fun for everybody to join in and do. This is the first year, but we are hoping that we can get other businesses to join us next year and turn it into a bigger thing.”

With the team names being the Helena Hardware Knockers and the Serenity Salon Barbie Dolls, the two teams hope to provide an entertaining evening for the community. Both teams are also organizing a plan to sell food and drink at the event that will all go toward a fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

“The game itself is free but we will have family donated pulled pork and the hardware store is donating chips and we’re getting drinks,” Wright said. “For those things, it is $8 altogether, for drinks, chips and pulled pork. That will go straight toward the Susan G. Komen fundraiser.”

Prior to the game, Serenity Salon and Spa is also raising awareness for the cause in the way of taking in community donations via Venmo.

“We are also passing out flyers,” Wright said. “We have them on our door here at the salon and at the hardware store and at a few other stores in the shopping center. It is a QR code that you scan, and it will allow anyone to Venmo straight to the salon so that we can put it straight onto the Susan G. Komen page.”

Those interested in donating to the cause of breast cancer awareness are encouraged by Wright to attend the game, consider donating directly to Komen or donating to their Venmo at @serenitysalonandspa.