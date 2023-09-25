Iconic Lloyd’s Restaurant closing Inverness location Published 7:33 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – After nearly 86 years of serving the Chelsea and Highway 280 area, Lloyd’s Restaurant has announced that it will close its Inverness location.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Lloyd’s Restaurant announced that it will close its Inverness location on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we must share some difficult news,” read an official Facebook post from Lloyd’s Restaurant. “We regret to inform you that Lloyd’s Restaurant Inverness will be closing its doors, and the last day we will be open is Oct. 15.”

The business shared that its Sylacauga location, will remain open and will deliver the same food and service.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for allowing us to be a part of your lives through dining experiences at our Inverness location,” read the Facebook post. “Your support and patronage have meant the world to us.”

The business expressed its gratitude for making the business possible for so many years.

“We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for helping make Lloyd’s a truly special place and for providing so many wonderful dining experiences for our customers,” the post read. “Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to see you soon at Lloyd’s Restaurant Sylacauga, where we can continue to create wonderful memories together.”

The roots of Lloyd’s restaurant run deep as the business was first opened in Chelsea in 1937 by a man named Lloyd Chesser, the business’s namesake.

This year marks roughly 86 years of business for Lloyd’s Restaurant with the Inverness location being present for almost 45 of those years.

“We are forever grateful and look forward to seeing y’all soon,” read an official post by the restaurant.