Man arrested in Inverness for fentanyl trafficking Published 2:32 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Birmingham resident Larry Hayden Osborn, 36, was arrested near the Inverness Plaza on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.

Most significantly, police say Osborn had 1.11 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are often mixed into other drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and counterfeit pain pills. Often, drug users do not realize they are ingesting fentanyl until it is too late. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, are estimated to have caused the deaths of more than 70,000 people in the United States in 2021 alone.

Recently, lawmakers have been cracking down on fentanyl in hopes of curbing this deadly epidemic.

In the state of Alabama, possessing four grams of fentanyl is enough to warrant a ten-year jail sentence, and back in April, Governor Ivey signed in a new law that calls for the life imprisonment of those that traffic eight grams or more of the substance

Along with the fentanyl Osborn is said to have had in his possession:

-0.05 grams of Quetiapine Fumarate, a prescription drug sometimes used to treat schizophrenia

-0.11 grams of heroin

-0.2 grams of methamphetamine

-0.2 grams of a methamphetamine and fentanyl compound

-0.15 grams of a heroin and fentanyl compound

Osborn is also being charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia because he is said to have had a glass pipe and cut straws , contaminated with residue, with him when he was arrested.

Officially arrested at 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, Osborn is currently being held at the Shelby County jail on a bond of $522,000. A date for his initial hearing has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing and details shall be released as they become available.