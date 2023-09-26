Alabaster National Night Out set for Oct. 19 Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster community will have a chance to get to know its first responders during the return of National Night Out.

The city of Alabaster will celebrate National Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Amstar movie theatre parking lot.

“National Night Out is our annual campaign that promotes police and community partnerships to make the city of Alabaster a safer and more caring place to live,” Cpl. John St. Pierre said. “The event enhances the relationship with our community, allowing them to meet us under positive circumstances and better understand what we do daily.”

There will be a variety of activities for families to enjoy, including three 24-foot obstacle courses from All About Fun Inflatables, a rock wall from Mountain High Outfitters and access to multiple public safety vehicles and equipment.

“Parents, children and guests in attendance will be able to interact with the same officers who serve Alabaster daily,” St. Pierre said. “They will get to know these officers as they demonstrate the equipment we use to make our community safe.”

The event is completely free with the exception of the various food trucks that will be in attendance of the event, including Pazzo Big Slice Pizza, Hey BEBE, Tacos el Tio, Frios and Kona Ice.

Everyone who attends the event will have the opportunity to physically tour the many vehicles that will be present at the event. The APD will have its new 2023 Tahoe and F-150, ATV and high-water rescue vehicle (HWRV).

“This will be only the second time the public has seen our HWRV, and (they) are in for a massive surprise,” St. Pierre said.

Other vehicles that will be present:

Alabaster Fire Service Tower 19 with its remote-controlled “Sparky”

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter and Tahoes

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office TRU Armored Truck

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Vehicles from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Regional Paramedic Services Ambulance

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ATV DUI simulator

St. Pierre expressed his gratitude to those who make National Night Out possible.

“Thank you to every organization that is joining us for this fantastic night,” he said. “Thank you to the city of Alabaster, mayor, City Council and Chief (Curtis) Rigney for allowing me to do this event every year. The new relationships from this event have helped us to increase our community’s trust.”

For complete details of the event, residents are encouraged to visit the official Alabaster Police Department Facebook page and to click on events. Residents can set a reminder for the event by selecting “going” on the official event listing.