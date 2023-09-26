Chelsea’s Ty Cason wins girls Shelby County Championship as Hornets take team title Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTEVALLO – The Chelsea Hornets had multiple reasons to celebrate at the Shelby County Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22, as the Hornets returned from the University of Montevallo with two titles.

Chelsea’s Ty Cason won the Shelby County Championship with a time of 18:13.48, which led the Hornets to the team championship in the meet as well.

Cason battled with Briarwood’s Bela Doss, who won the Early Bird Twilight at the same course a week prior, but it was Cason who came out on top by just under four seconds.

Behind Cason and Doss, Chelsea’s Mia Dunavant finished in third place with a time of 18:48.46, Oak Mountain’s Lauren Cole earned fourth place with a time of 19:10.38 and Chelsea’s Adeline Keith finished in fifth place with a time of 19:31.42.

Oak Mountain’s Ava Fields finished in sixth place with a time of 19:40.24, Indian Springs’ Catherin Hinson earned seventh place with a time of 19:41.51, Chelsea’s Brylee Bennett finished in eighth place thanks to a time of 19:44.47, Oak Mountain’s Catarina Williams finished in ninth place with a time of 19:45.51, and Chelsea’s Hannah Quick finished in 10th place with a time of 19:52.11.

Overall, Chelsea placed three runners in the top five and had half of the top ten, which helped the Hornets win the team championship with 27 points. Oak Mountain came in second with 44 points, while Briarwood finished third with 77 points.

Oak Mountain also placed two more runners in the top 15, as Faith Scardino finished in 11th place with a time of 19:52.36 and Brighton Bell finished in 14th place with a page of 20:08.99.

Briarwood placed Luci Williams, Allie Hale and Lena Anne Parker in the top 20, with Williams finishing in 13th place with a time of 19:55.17, Hale coming in 15th place with a time of 20:11.00 and Parker finishing in 18th with a time of 20:43.64.

Helena’s top finisher was Ashlynn Beery in 12th place with a time of 19:52.47, and Pelham’s fastest runner was Emily Webster in 17th place with a time of 20:35.69.

Westminster at Oak Mountain finished in fourth place thanks to three runners finishing back-to-back inside the top 25. Pippa Hussar finished in 20th place with a time of 21:12.26, Emily Mungai finished in 21st with a time of 21.12.96 and Natalie Porterfield finished in 22nd place with a time of 21:42.41. Sarah Adams also finished in 25th with a time of 22:07.98, and Ava Gray finished with a time of 22:17.38 in 26th place.

Thompson’s fastest runner was Dia Montiel Duenas in 28th place with a time of 22:40.07, with Hanna Sheffield finishing in 31st place with a time of 22:52.50, Ansley O’Neal finishing in 34th place with a time of 23:10.57 and Alyssarae Bustamante finishing in 35th place with a time of 23:10.57.

Shelby County’s fastest finisher was Jennie Owens in 69th place with a time of 26:25.25, Vincent’s best finish came from seventh grader Kaleigh Wills in 78th place with a time of 28:31.39, Montevallo’s fastest runner was Emma Ramos in 92nd place with a time of 32:03.40 and Calera’s best finisher was Laiken Hammond, who finished in 94th place with a time of 33:03.10.