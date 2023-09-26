My Helena: Ken Griffin enjoys his retirement in Helena Published 10:35 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Ken Griffin, who moved to Helena following his retirement and 63 years in Georgia, explains just a few of the reasons why he is happy to call Helena his new home.

Welcome to Helena

The Helena Welcome Center and Red Caboose

I love going to the red caboose and having my daily coffee. I have made friends and learned a lot about the city in my time visiting. One of my favorites is going for donut Friday. Everyone should visit the caboose.

Nature at its best

The terrain of Helena

The terrain of Alabama is so beautiful. I love the hills and the mountain views. Living in South Georgia, everything was flat and the roads were straight, but here in Helena, you got rolling hills and great views.

Teacher support

A city that backs education

The support Helena’s schools and teachers get from the Helena City Council is outstanding. Allowing teachers to present grant requests and then funding the requests speaks so much about the city council and their support of education.

Location, location, location

Sitting in the perfect spot

Helena’s location is such a great asset. Even with continued growth and the train tracks, Helena has the small town living feel with easy access to our grandchildren in Vestavia Hills and other areas we want to visit in the Birmingham area.

A place to settle

Making Helena my retirement spot

After living in Georgia for 63 years, I retired to Helena and the Amberley Woods neighborhood to make Helena my permanent home. For 39 years, I worked in the education field and officially retired after a long career, moving to Helena where it is great to see a strong education system on a daily basis.