Pelham woman plans Christmas store opening Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Christmas is coming to Pelham early this year, with E and C Creations seasonal Christmas store due to open on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We love Christmas,” Co-owner Ellan Harris said. “And we love Disney. So, we just combined the two and decided to open a shop because we realized that that type of stuff isn’t offered in our area.”

Ellan has been in retail for more than 20 years, and she started working in her mom’s own gift shop, The Gazebo in Old Town Helena. The Gazebo shut down a number of years ago, but Ellan retained her love of certain designers and the products they were putting out.

Then, about two years ago, she started her own business online.

“Two years ago, one of the artists that she likes for ornaments came back after 15 years to start a new collection,” said Ellan’s husband, Roman Harris. “I don’t want to say it’s gotten out of hand, but it’s gotten a lot bigger than what we anticipated.”

Ellan started out with a website Eandccreations.com and has focused primarily on specialty Christmas ornaments and holiday items.

“The majority of the stuff she carries, you can’t go into a store to purchase for more than 200 miles,” Roman said. “It’s definitely a Christmas collector’s dream.”

After enjoying success online, Ellan has decided to take the next big step in her business and open a seasonal storefront location.

“It’s just a small, little pop-up shop that has items like Department 56, Christopher Radko and Hearfully Yours,” Ellan said. “It’ll be inside a local Allstate Agency building.”

Should the storefront prove to be successful, Ellan hopes to make the physical location a seasonal tradition.

“She’s really excited about it,” Roman said.

E and C Creations will officially open the doors of its storefront location on Saturday, Nov. 18 and then it will be open Saturdays, Nov. 25, Dec. 16 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about E and C creations, visit Eandccreations.com.