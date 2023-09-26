Sports Q&A with Helena High School senior cheerleader Makenzie Horn Published 10:49 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Helena senior Makenzie Horn talks cheerleading, the upcoming year and more in this month’s Sports Q&A

What are you looking forward to this year at Helena High School?

This year at Helena High School I am looking forward to my Senior year. I am also looking forward to all the upcoming events I will attend.

What do you enjoy most about cheerleading?

What I enjoy most about cheerleading is being part of the Friday night environment. I also enjoy competitions that we participate in.

Being a student at Helena, what is it that you enjoy most about the school?

I love the school spirit at Helena High School.

Who is your biggest role model or influence in life and what makes them that person for you?

My mom is my biggest influence in my life. No matter what I am going through she is always there for me looking for the good in every situation.

What age did you start cheering and what made you fall in love with it?

I started cheering when I was six years old. I loved all of the skills I learned to become a good cheerleader. I also enjoyed doing competition cheer.

The cheer team is coming off a successful year last year, what is that makes the Helena cheer program so special?

Coach Swinsick is an amazing cheer coach and leader . No matter what goes on outside of cheer, we all come together as one when we practice and compete.

What mark do you hope to leave on the cheer squad before you graduate from high school?

That they always remember to laugh and have fun. Even though practice and competition is hard, we always make sure to laugh and have fun.

For those not clear on what all goes into cheer, what kind of work ethic does it take to be successful?

Hard working, dedicated, focused

What would make this year a successful year in your eyes?

That we come together as a team and do amazing at Nationals.

What are your goals in life?

To go to college and get a degree.

Living in Helena, what do you enjoy most about the city?

I enjoy that it is a small town.