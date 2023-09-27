God Did It Ministries to host charity motorcycle ride Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM |Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Residents can ride motorcycles for a good cause during this year’s annual God Did It Ministries Motor Cycle Ride set for Thursday, Oct. 28.

Registration for the charity event begins at 9 a.m. at Alabaster’s Buck Creek Park and the ride begins at 10 a.m.

“The motorcycle ride has been a big success for fundraising God Did It Ministries the past couple of times that we’ve been able to do it,” said Brandon Matthews, board member of God Did It Ministries. “It’s been a request from local riders that we do it again. They look forward to it.”

Proceeds from the ride’s registration will go toward helping families over the holidays.

“God Did It Ministries is really involved in helping people in need,” Matthews said. “(We provide) support for families during Thanksgiving and especially for kids during Christmas. And this is a big boost for getting ready for the holiday season. Anybody who rides, we always like for them to know that they are not just enjoying a day and a ride but they’re actually going to impact families for the holiday season. It’s a win-win.”

God Did It Ministries serves the Alabaster area and was founded by Sanchez Tanniehill, an Alabaster native, author and gospel recording artist. The organization gained its namesake from Tanniehill’s autobiographical work, “God Did It.”

“Sanchez suffered a stroke when he was six weeks old,” Matthews said. “The doctor said he would never talk or walk or really do much of anything with his life so it’s just a miracle of the Lord what he does today. For Sanchez, he began this as just an overflow of what he feels like was God’s goodness in his life to be able to give to other people.”

Matthews shared that the God Did It Ministries partners with other like-minded organizations to serve low income families who are struggling with back-to-school supplies, holiday items and it also helps in emergency situations like in the event of a natural disaster. The organization also provides free groceries to the community.

“(It’s) really just an overarching organization, working with other local organizations, to help provide for people who may have some sort of need,” Matthews said.

A ticket for one rider is $25 and tickets for two riders are $30.

Those interested in learning more or those would like to sign up for the motorcycle ride may visit Gdministries.org.