Local library to host Piney Woods Festival Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Piney Woods Festival will return to Alabaster this October with a variety of activities for local families to enjoy.

The annual Piney Woods Festival will be held at the Albert L. Scott Library on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9-3 p.m.

“We’ll have a huge book sale in our meeting room, but then it stretches out into the grounds,” Library Director Kim Roberts said. “We have various businesses and arts and craft vendors and food trucks coming out.”

Children will have a variety of activities to enjoy at the Piney Woods Festival, including bouncy houses, games and face painting as well as live entertainment from Mr. Larry Magic.

Adults may enjoy the live music that will be presented throughout the event as well as a prize drawing.

“We’re trying to get new (Friends of the Albert L. Scott Library) members and if someone renews their membership or becomes a friend—it’s only $10 a year—they get entered into a drawing for an Alabama Homecoming football ticket,” Roberts said.

During the event, a variety of vendors will be set up in the pine grove behind the library, including:

Central Alabama Paintball

Crows Like Candy Art

Avon

Sassy and Sweet Designs

Arrows and Pines

Tricia’s Treasures

Red Dog Sitting & Bye Bye Poop

Author Angela Knotts Morse

Snow Biz

The Lotus Café

Pretty Rare Boutique

Romano Properties

Sew Cute Gifts By Jen

Peach Planet Designs

Gabby’s Custom Creations

Ya Ya Yarners

Artfully Anchored

Brenda’s Hand Mades

Cricket Wireless

Shea Rene products and Gourmet

Shelby Humane Society

Sadie B Crafting

Central Alabama Honey

The Albert L. Scott Library’s new mascot, Bernie the great horned owl, will also make his debut appearance at the Piney Woods Festival.

“He’ll be there for kids to meet and greet, and we’ll have a little giveaway for them first thing in the morning from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.,” Roberts said.

Locals can enjoy the library’s book sale during the festival that will continue on Sunday with a “Fill a bag” day in which they can fill a bag with books for only $6.

“This particular sale is going to have a whole lot of children’s titles,” Roberts said. “So, anybody, any teachers or anything like that or homeschoolers that want to come in and take advantage of that, that would be awesome.”

Those interested in learning more about the library’s programs may visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlbertLScottlIbrary or by visiting its Eventbrite page.