Mt Laurel sets date for annual fall festival Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM |Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Arts, crafts and fun will return to the Town of Mt Laurel for the fall season as it hosts its annual fall festival.

The Mt Laurel Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the town’s center.

“It’s really just a biannual showcase for our local artists and a way to promote the community,” said Codie Thoma, office coordinator at the Mt Laurel Arc Realty Office.

The event will have activities such as a craft fair, inflatables, live music, food trucks, a farmers market and more. There will also be a kids zone at Olmsted Park.

Thoma discussed the beauty of the town during the fall season.

“It’s just such a wonderful time of year in the town of Mt Laurel, it’s a beautiful landscape,” Thoma said. “It’s just got a really nice feel.”

There will be a variety of vendors and craftsmen in attendance of the festival.

“We do get a lovely collection of home items, we (have) young entrepreneurs breaking out in the business as well as seasoned veterans,” Thoma said. “We are very familiar with the arts and crafts scene in Birmingham.”

Live music will entertain guests throughout the event with multiple artists performing, including Lily Hart at 11 a.m., Jimmy and Alice at noon, Joe Breckenridge at 1 p.m. and Megan McMillian Kuehner Duo at 2 p.m.

This year’s edition of the fall festival matches a special milestone as 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Town of Mt Laurel.

“Mt Laurel is a sustainable neighborhood that offers residents a relaxed pace of life,” reads the town’s website. “ It’s a place with a unique identity, formed by three core values: community, respect for nature and a commitment to the future.”

The fall festival will be held rain or shine unless there is serious or dangerous weather and parking for the event is limited.

Those interested in more information on events at Mt Laurel may visit its website at Mtlaurel.com.